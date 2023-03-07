Paris Nice 2023: LIVE Stream Updates and How to Watch Stage 3 in Dampierre-en-Burly

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 3 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 3 of the 2023 Paris Nice?
This is the start time for stage 3 of the 2023 Paris Nice on March 7th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Dampierre-en-Burly
Dampierre-en-Burly is a very old village, because the first traces of settlement date back to 4,000 BC, and it has been enhanced throughout history by various barons, marquises and other landowners. The village’s natives and curious visitors can discover, thanks to the many paths, dovecotes, old dwellings, ruined mills or manors and many crosses recalling the passage of different members of the clergy.
At the western entrance to the village, Dampierre boasts a remarkable setting thanks to the walls of the château that reflect in the village pond. Indeed, this pond is much appreciated by fishing and rambling enthusiasts, such as on the “grey heron trail”, with its information panels about the wildlife and plant-life on its banks. It is one of almost a dozen bodies of water between the Loire and Orléans forest, and acted as protection against possible invaders attacking from the west or the north.
In Dampierre, community life has enjoyed deep roots for decades, with the very significant involvement of its inhabitants in the many events held in the village (the village fête, day and night festival, fishing contest, cycling race, jumble sales, Bastille Day, the Christmas Vigil, etc.) but also for the flowering and showcasing of the village.
Local business is maintained thanks to the drive of the shopkeepers and the support of the municipality and has further developed following the creation of a health centre.
Route of the Stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is how the general classification is going:
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|7h 19'35"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick-Step)
|+ 00'04"
|4
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|5
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF - Education EasyPost)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Dorian Godon (France / AG2R Citroen)
|+ 00'12"
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'12"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|3h 28'57"
|2
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Daniel Mclay (Great Britain / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Lionel Taminiaux (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Netherlands / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Cees Bol (Netherlands / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Alexis Renard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Arnaud Demare (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
Winner of the previous stage
In a tight sprint, Danish rider Mads Pedersen took the victory in the second stage of Paris Nice to set Trek Segafredo celebrating by taking over the leader's jersey.