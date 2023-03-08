Cuba vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Cuba vs Netherlands live?
The Stadium
Starting Pitcher - Netherlands
Starting pitcher- Cuba
Previous games
In the 2013 edition, they faced each other twice in the second round, with the Dutch winning 6-2 and 7-6. And finally, in the 2017 edition, another victory for the Europeans by 14-1.
Roster- Netherlands National Team
Catchers: Sicnarf Loopstok (26), Dashenko Ricardo (21), Chadwick Tromp (14).
Infielders: Xander Bogaerts (2), Didi Gregorius (18), Richie Palacios (3), Juremi Profar (13), Jonathan Schoop (7), Sharlon Schoop (15), Andrelton Simmons (9), Zander Wiel (40).
Outfielders: Wladimir Balentien (4), Roger Bernadina (50), Ray-Patrick Didder (11), Josh Palacios (77), Jurickson Profar (10).
Manager & Coachs: Hensley Meulens (31- Manager), Tjerk Smeets (Hitting Coach), Bert Blyleven (28- Pitching Coach), Gene Kingsale (First Base Coach), Ben Thijssen (44- Third Base Coach), Andruw Jones (25- Bench Coach), Mike Harkey (Bullpen Coach), Evert Jan 't Hoen (Quality Control Coach).
How does the Netherlands get to WBC 2023?
Roster- Cuba National Team
Catchers: Ariel Martinez (40), Andrys Perez (17), Lorenzo Quintana (16).
Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena (71), Dayan Garcia (44), Yurisbel Gracial (27), Andy Ibáñez (77), Luis Mateo (8), Yoán Moncada (10), Yadil Mujica (5).
Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes (52), Alfredo Despaigne (54), Yadir Drake (33), Yoelkis Guibert (7), Luis Robert Jr. (88), Roel Santos (1).
Manager & Coachs: Armando Johnson (6- Manager), German Mesa (11-Bench Coach), Orestes Kindelan (46- Batting Coach), Jose Elosegui (24-Pitching Coach), Pedro Luis Lazo (99- Pitching Coach), Armando Ferrer (9-First Base Coach), Rafael Munoz (39- Third Base Coach), Ivan Prieto (66-Bullpen Catcher), Humberto Guevara (37- Coach).
How does Cuba get to the WBC 2023?
Its manager, Armando Johnson hopes that, with this team, Cuba will reach the final stages of the WBC, and why not take the scepter for the island.
Competition groups
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Group C
|
Group D
|Taiwan
|Japan
|USA
|Puerto Rico
|Netherlands
|South Korea
|Mexico
|Venezuela
|Cuba
|Australia
|Colombia
|Dominican Republic
|Italy
|China
|Canada
|Israel
|Panama
|Czech Republic
|Great Britain
|Nicaragua