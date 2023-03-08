Cuba vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match
Photo: Koji Watanabe/ SB Nation.

5:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will start streaming Cuba vs Netherlands live on VAVEL, along with the latest information coming from Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.
4:55 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch Cuba vs Netherlands live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
4:50 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium is the venue that will host the group A games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With a capacity of 20 thousand people, a great party is expected tonight.
Photo: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium- Web
4:45 PMan hour ago

Starting Pitcher - Netherlands

Tom de Blok is scheduled to open today's game for the Netherlands. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, who spent 2021 with the Amsterdam Pirates of the Dutch Major League and the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League, will be looking for the first victory for the tulips in this classic.
4:40 PMan hour ago

Starting pitcher- Cuba

Yariel Rodríguez is in charge of opening today's game for Cuba. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher from the Chunichi Dragons organization of the Japanese Professional Baseball League will have the responsibility of giving the islanders their first win in this classic.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Previous games

Photo: Getty Images
The teams of Cuba and the Netherlands have faced each other on 4 occasions in the WBC, with the Europeans having the superiority over those of the island. In 2006, Cuba defeated the Netherlands 11-2 in the group round.

In the 2013 edition, they faced each other twice in the second round, with the Dutch winning 6-2 and 7-6. And finally, in the 2017 edition, another victory for the Europeans by 14-1.

4:30 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Netherlands National Team

Pitchers: Mike Bolsenbroek (20), Dennis Burgersdijk (30), Jiorgeny Casimiri (36), Jaydenn Estanista (32), Dylan Farley (51), Wendell Floranus (99), Arij Fransen (17), Lars Huijer (16), Ryan Huntington (41), Kenley Jansen (74), Jair Jurrjens (49), Antwone Kelly (58), Kevin Kelly (33), Shairon Martis (39), Eric Mendez (29), Scott Prins (62), Pedro Strop (46), Juan Carlos Sulbaran (45), Franklin Van Gurp (55), Derek West (00), Tom de Blok (37), Aaron de Groot (66).

Catchers: Sicnarf Loopstok (26), Dashenko Ricardo (21), Chadwick Tromp (14).

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts (2), Didi Gregorius (18), Richie Palacios (3), Juremi Profar (13), Jonathan Schoop (7), Sharlon Schoop (15), Andrelton Simmons (9), Zander Wiel (40).

Outfielders: Wladimir Balentien (4), Roger Bernadina (50), Ray-Patrick Didder (11), Josh Palacios (77), Jurickson Profar (10).

Manager & Coachs: Hensley Meulens (31- Manager), Tjerk Smeets (Hitting Coach), Bert Blyleven (28- Pitching Coach), Gene Kingsale (First Base Coach), Ben Thijssen (44- Third Base Coach), Andruw Jones (25- Bench Coach), Mike Harkey (Bullpen Coach), Evert Jan 't Hoen (Quality Control Coach).

4:25 PM2 hours ago

How does the Netherlands get to WBC 2023?

The Netherlands will add its fifth participation in the WBC, the Dutch team was fourth in the 2013 and 2017 editions, so, with a more mature team will seek to get into the finals of the competition.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Cuba National Team

Pitchers: Frank Alvarez (22), Ronald Bolaños (57), Naykel Cruz (21), Roenis Elías (55), Onelki Garcia (98), Elian Leyva (53), Raidel Martinez (92), Livan Moinelo (89), Yeudis Reyes (47), Jose Rodriguez (30), Yariel Rodriguez (29), Miguel Romero (45), Carlos Viera (83), Yoennis Yera (58).

Catchers: Ariel Martinez (40), Andrys Perez (17), Lorenzo Quintana (16).

Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena (71), Dayan Garcia (44), Yurisbel Gracial (27), Andy Ibáñez (77), Luis Mateo (8), Yoán Moncada (10), Yadil Mujica (5).

Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes (52), Alfredo Despaigne (54), Yadir Drake (33), Yoelkis Guibert (7), Luis Robert Jr. (88), Roel Santos (1).

Manager & Coachs: Armando Johnson (6- Manager), German Mesa (11-Bench Coach), Orestes Kindelan (46- Batting Coach), Jose Elosegui (24-Pitching Coach), Pedro Luis Lazo (99- Pitching Coach), Armando Ferrer (9-First Base Coach), Rafael Munoz (39- Third Base Coach), Ivan Prieto (66-Bullpen Catcher), Humberto Guevara (37- Coach).

4:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Cuba get to the WBC 2023?

The once great Cuban national team will seek to improve its participation in the WBC 2023, for this, it will count on the base of players who play in its national league, plus the addition of three major leagues that will allow the islanders to appear in this edition of the WBC 2023.

Its manager, Armando Johnson hopes that, with this team, Cuba will reach the final stages of the WBC, and why not take the scepter for the island.

4:10 PM2 hours ago

Competition groups

These will be the groups of this WBC:

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D
Taiwan Japan USA Puerto Rico
Netherlands South Korea Mexico Venezuela
Cuba Australia Colombia Dominican Republic
Italy China Canada Israel
Panama Czech Republic Great Britain Nicaragua

 

4:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the opening game Cuba vs Netherlands, corresponding to the first day of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium at 23:00 hours east USA time.
VAVEL Logo