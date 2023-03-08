Paris Nice 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 4 between Saint-Amand-Montrond and La Loge des Gardes
11:57 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice live, as well as the latest information from the route between Saint-Amand-Montrond and La Loge des Gardes.
11:52 PMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 4 of the Paris Nice 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:47 PMan hour ago

What time is stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice?

This is the start time for stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice on March 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

11:42 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Overall leader: Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education - EasyPost).

🟩 Points: Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo).

Mountain: Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (UNO-X Pro Cycling)

Youth: Kelland O'Brien (Jayco Alula)

11:37 PMan hour ago

La Loge des Gardes

La Loge des Gardes, a family ski resort in the winter and a leisure park dedicated to board sports in the summer, is the highest point of the Bourbonnais Mountains, a wooded territory offering an immense playground for mountain bikers. With 20 routes totalling 520 km, since 2022, it has been part of the “Destination Grand Air” (great outdoors destination), the largest French Federation of Cycling certified mountain biking zone in France. La Loge des Gardes is located in the municipality of Laprugne and is part of the Vichy Communauté conurbation. Since 24th July 2021, the town of Vichy has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, testifying to the exceptional character of the balneal heritage of Vichy, the queen of spa towns. Vichy boasts the “Terre de Jeux 2024” Olympic certification and will be providing the sports facilities of Vichy Communauté and CREPS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes/Vichy to the French teams, as well as to other countries who have chosen the town as a base to prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 42 disciplines.
11:32 PMan hour ago

Saint-Amand-Montrond

Last October, the hometown of Julian Alaphilippe named its municipal cycling training centre after the two times world champion. Saint-Amand-Montrond is an active and sporty town, as proven by its “Tour de France cycling town” certification (2 bikes). It is hosting Paris-Nice for the 8th time, has already welcomed the Tour de France three times, received the Tour de l’Avenir five times as well as dozens of other cycling races. In Saint-Amand-Montrond, there are many other heritage gems, such as a fortress dating back to the 13th century which overlooks this town in central France and its lush nature. This sub-prefecture in the south of the Cher department boasts dynamism, a friendly ambiance and a good living environment. Culture also permeates the heart of Saint-Amand-Montrond. On 8th and 9th April, the town will be holding its second book festival with, among others, famous authors such as Nancy Huston, Jérôme Leroy and Jérôme Loubry, and on 4th August will welcome its first rainbow criterium, an event that brings together the best professional and amateur cyclists.
11:27 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

11:22 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is how the general classification is going:
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF - Education EasyPost) 7h 53'41"
2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'01"
3 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula) + 00'03"
4 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'03"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'03"
6 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula) + 00'07"
7 Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'08"
8 Tobias Foss (Norway / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'08"
9 Kelland O'brien (Australia - Jayco Alula) + 00'11"
10 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'14"
11:17 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Team Time
1 Jumbo - Visma 33'55"
2 EF Education EasyPost + 00'01"
3 Team Jayco Alula + 00'04"
4 Groupama FDJ + 00'14"
5 UAE Team Emirates + 00'23"
6 BORA - Hansgrohe + 00'25"
7 Soudal Quick-Step + 00'39"
8 Trek - Segafredo + 00'45"
9 Bahrain Victorious + 00'47"
10 INEOS Grenadiers + 00'48"
11:12 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jumbo - Visma gave an exhibition of teamwork and took the victory in the Paris Nice 2023 team time trial. Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - EasyPost took the overall lead.

11:07 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice between Saint-Amand-Montrond and La Loge des Gardes Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
