Paris Nice 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 4 between Saint-Amand-Montrond and La Loge des Gardes

Tune in here the stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 4 of the 2023 Paris Nice?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟨 Overall leader: Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education - EasyPost).
🟩 Points: Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo).
⭕ Mountain: Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (UNO-X Pro Cycling)
⬜ Youth: Kelland O'Brien (Jayco Alula)
La Loge des Gardes
Saint-Amand-Montrond
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF - Education EasyPost)
|7h 53'41"
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'03"
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'03"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'03"
|6
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'07"
|7
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'08"
|8
|Tobias Foss (Norway / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|9
|Kelland O'brien (Australia - Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'11"
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'14"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jumbo - Visma
|33'55"
|2
|EF Education EasyPost
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Team Jayco Alula
|+ 00'04"
|4
|Groupama FDJ
|+ 00'14"
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|+ 00'23"
|6
|BORA - Hansgrohe
|+ 00'25"
|7
|Soudal Quick-Step
|+ 00'39"
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|+ 00'45"
|9
|Bahrain Victorious
|+ 00'47"
|10
|INEOS Grenadiers
|+ 00'48"
Summary of the previous stage
Jumbo - Visma gave an exhibition of teamwork and took the victory in the Paris Nice 2023 team time trial. Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - EasyPost took the overall lead.