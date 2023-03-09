South Korea vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Korea vs Australia live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from the Tokyo Dome.
Where and how to watch South Korea vs Australia online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch South Korea vs Australia in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch South Korea vs Australia in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox Sports Premium.
Absences
Neither team has any injuries and will be able to count on a full roster for their debut in this World Baseball Classic, all of them will bring their best arsenal for this tournament that promises to be one of the best with great stars around the world.
Tokio Dome
It is an indoor baseball stadium located in Tokyo, Japan, one of the most important venues in the Japanese country to play this sport, has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 17, 1988, is the home of the Yomiuri Giants team, one of the most important local teams, will be the stadium where the South Korea vs Australia game will be played in the World Baseball Classic 2023, certainly a great field for one of the best tournaments of this sport.
What time is the South Korea vs Australia game in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the South Korea vs Australia match on March 8 in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 08:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 noon
South Korea: 12:00 noon
Australia: 14:00 hours
Group B
Group B will be played in the city of Tokyo, Japan, this group will be formed by Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and Czech Republic, a group that looks complicated but the favorites to qualify to the next round at the moment are Japan and South Korea.
Background
The antecedents are leaning towards South Korea since only once have these two countries met in a World Baseball Classic and that was in 2013, leaving the Asian team victorious with a score of 6-0, an impressive dominance and power on the part of South Korea, which will seek to win the World Cup with a great roster full of experience and level.
Roster Australia
This will be the roster with which Australia will play the World Baseball Classic:
Roster South Korea
This will be the roster with which South Korea will play the World Baseball Classic:
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the South Korea vs Australia match, corresponding to the First Round of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at the Tokyo Dome, at 21:00.