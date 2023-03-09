Cuba vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 PM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Cuba vs Italy

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cuba vs Italy, as well as the latest information from Taichung Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
10:55 PM21 minutes ago

How to watch Cuba vs Italy?

If you want to watch Cuba vs Italy live on TV, your option is Fox Sports

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

10:50 PM26 minutes ago

What time is the match between Cuba vs Italy?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM

10:45 PM31 minutes ago

Italy Roster

Coach: Mike Piazza

Pitchers: Vincenzo Aiello, Glenn Albanese Jr, Alex Bassani, Joe Biagini, Matteo Bocchi, Ryan Castellani, Tiago da Silva, Alessandro Ercolani, Nick Fanti, Matt Festa, Sam Gaviglio, Matt Harvey, Joe LaSorsa, Braxton Lorenzini, Joey Marciano, Brian Marconi, Vinny Nittoli, Andre Pallante, Jeffrey Pasantino, Nicolo Pinazzi, Claudio Scotti, Mitchell Stumpo, Vin Timpanelli, Michele Vassalotti, Stephen Woods Jr.
Catchers: Vito Friscia, Alberto Mineo, Dominic Miroglio, Brett Sullivan
Infielders: David Fletcher, Robel Garcia, Nicky Lopez, Miles Mastrobuoni, Vinnie Pasquantino, John Valente
Outfielders: Ben DeLuzio, Dominic Fletcher, Sal Frelick

10:40 PM36 minutes ago

Cuba Roster

Coach: Armando Johnson

Pitchers: Frank Álvarez, Ronald Bolaños, Naykel Cruz, Roenis Elías, Onelki Farcía, Elián Leyva, Raidel Martínez, Liván Moinelo, Yeudis Reyes, José Rodríguez, Yariel Rodríguez, Miguel Romero, Carlos Viera, Yoennis Yera
Catchers: Ariel Martínez, Andrys Pérez, Lorenzo Quintana
Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena, Dayán García, Yurisbel Gracial, Andy Ibáñez, Luis Mateo, Yadil Mujica, Yoán Moncada
Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes, Alfredo Despaigne, Yadir Drake, Yoelkis Guibert, Luis Robert, Roel Santos

10:35 PM41 minutes ago

How does Italy arrive?

The Italian National Team arrives at the World Baseball Classic after winning the bronze medal at the 2021 European Championship by beating Spain 2-0. In the semifinal round they fell to the champion Israel by 5-11. Italy in the ú last World Classic that disputed ó was in 2017 where he fell ó in the first round to finish ú last in the group with a victory and three defeats. 
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:30 PMan hour ago

How does Cuba arrive?

The Cuban National Team was left out of the qualification for the Olympic Games after losing against Canada and Venezuela and only defeating Colombia. In its first game of the World Baseball Classic it lost 4-2 against the Netherlands and is now fourth in the group, remember that only the top two advance to the second round. In the last edition of this tournament they reached the second round, but there they fell, losing all three games and finishing last in group E;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:25 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of two times the teams of Cuba and Italy have met throughout history, both times the Cuban team has won. The last time they faced each other was in 2015 in the WBSC in Premier 12 in which Cuba won 2-1. They also met in 2004 at the Olympic Games in which Cuba won 5-0.
10:20 PMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Taichung Stadium, which was inaugurated in November 2006 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

10:15 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Cuba and Italy will face each other on the second day of the World Baseball Classic. Both are in Group A along with Panama, the Netherlands and Chinese Taipei;
 
10:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cuba vs Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo