Cuba vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023

Stay tuned here to follow Cuba vs Italy
How to watch Cuba vs Italy?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Cuba vs Italy?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Italy Roster
Pitchers: Vincenzo Aiello, Glenn Albanese Jr, Alex Bassani, Joe Biagini, Matteo Bocchi, Ryan Castellani, Tiago da Silva, Alessandro Ercolani, Nick Fanti, Matt Festa, Sam Gaviglio, Matt Harvey, Joe LaSorsa, Braxton Lorenzini, Joey Marciano, Brian Marconi, Vinny Nittoli, Andre Pallante, Jeffrey Pasantino, Nicolo Pinazzi, Claudio Scotti, Mitchell Stumpo, Vin Timpanelli, Michele Vassalotti, Stephen Woods Jr.
Catchers: Vito Friscia, Alberto Mineo, Dominic Miroglio, Brett Sullivan
Infielders: David Fletcher, Robel Garcia, Nicky Lopez, Miles Mastrobuoni, Vinnie Pasquantino, John Valente
Outfielders: Ben DeLuzio, Dominic Fletcher, Sal Frelick
Cuba Roster
Pitchers: Frank Álvarez, Ronald Bolaños, Naykel Cruz, Roenis Elías, Onelki Farcía, Elián Leyva, Raidel Martínez, Liván Moinelo, Yeudis Reyes, José Rodríguez, Yariel Rodríguez, Miguel Romero, Carlos Viera, Yoennis Yera
Catchers: Ariel Martínez, Andrys Pérez, Lorenzo Quintana
Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena, Dayán García, Yurisbel Gracial, Andy Ibáñez, Luis Mateo, Yadil Mujica, Yoán Moncada
Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes, Alfredo Despaigne, Yadir Drake, Yoelkis Guibert, Luis Robert, Roel Santos