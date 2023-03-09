Japan vs Chinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Japan vs China online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The match will not be broadcast in Mexico. If you want to watch Japan vs China in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application. If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Tokio Dome
What time is the game between Japan vs China in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs China match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Group B
Group B will be played in the city of Tokyo, Japan, this group will be formed by Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and Czech Republic, a group that looks complicated but the favorites to qualify to the next round at the moment are Japan and South Korea.
Absences
Neither team will have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this game that promises to be one of the most exciting, with players of great quality like Pitcher Ohtani who will be the starter for Japan.
Background
The record leans towards Japan since they have faced each other on 5 occasions leaving a record of 5 games won by Japan and China has never been able to defeat the Japanese team in a World Baseball Classic, so tomorrow they will be the favorites to win their first victory in this new edition of the most important tournament in baseball at the national team level.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Japan vs China game, corresponding to the first round of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at the Tokyo Dome, at 04:00 hours.