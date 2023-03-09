Paris Nice 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 5 between Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise and Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 5 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 5 of the 2023 Paris Nice?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Points: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo)
⭕ Mountain: Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (UNO-X Pro Cycling)
Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)
Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux
With the charm of a village where you can meet in the squares of the old district and the assets of a dynamic town where people come to set up their business, with easy living and entrepreneurial energy, with heart and ambition, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux reveals the advantages that make this municipality with a population of 9,500 an emblematic town in the southern Drôme department in the Provence region, in the heart of the Rhône Valley and at the crossroads of the Drôme, Gard, Vaucluse and Ardèche departments. Boasting 6,000 years of history, the Tricastin area town is an authentic reflection of Provence, combining the ruins of the Antiquity, medieval vestiges and modern elements. The fields of lavender, groves of olive trees and vineyards enjoy a generous climate. As a gastronomic centre of the Provence-influenced part of the Drôme, the land provides the emblematic black truffle of Tricastin, the “tuber melanosporum”. Culture and sport, the many events held in the town, its modern facilities and its attractiveness ensure the influence of Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux.
Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise
In the heart of the Lyonnais mountains, Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise is a town of the Rhône department in the part that borders on the Loire department. Its collegiate church, which is a listed historical monument, boasts a panoramic view from its rocky outcrop. Its half-timbered houses, town gates and streets that follow the route of its former walls form its rich medieval architectural heritage. The industrial boom of the 20th century has left its mark through buildings of character, particularly those belonging to the family of Antoine Pinay, a minister under Charles De Gaulle and architect behind the new French Franc at the time. A former tannery has benefitted from support from the Mission Bern heritage initiative, making it possible to save the edifice which will become a culture centre. There is also the museum of trades, which allows visitors to discover the know-how of yesteryear. The town is a stopover point on the Camino de Santiago pilgrim trail as well as a centre for rambling and boasts a lively cultural and festive scene throughout the seasons: concerts, shows, street festivals, geocaching, etc. Lastly, as regards taste buds, the town’s unmissable saucisson sec makes it a world capital in cold meats. Local activity accounts for 25% of French production.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Overall Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|11h 55'00"
|2
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'10"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'44"
|4
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'56"
|5
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'19"
|6
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 01'40"
|7
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'40"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar Team)
|+ 01'42"
|9
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'44"
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco Alula)
|+ 01'54"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|4h 01'17"
|2
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'01"
|3
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'34"
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (France / AG2R Citroen)
|+ 00'42"
|5
|Kévin Vauquelin (France / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 00'43"
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'43"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 00'43"
|8
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'51"
|9
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'51"
|10
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'51"
Summary of the previous stage
Tadej Pogacar showed his qualities in the first stage with a high finish and took the victory on the fourth day, winning the duel with Jonas Vingegaard, who finished sixth, and taking the lead in the general classification.