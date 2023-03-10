Japan vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Korea vs. Japan live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from the Tokyo Dome.
Group B
This is how Group B is at the moment before Date 2:
Where and how to watch Japan vs South Korea online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch Japan vs South Korea in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Tokio Dome
It is an indoor baseball stadium located in Tokyo, Japan, one of the most important venues in the Japanese country to play this sport, has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 17, 1988, is the home of the Yomiuri Giants team, one of the most important local teams, will be the stadium where the game of South Korea vs Japan in the World Baseball Classic 2023, certainly a great field for one of the best tournaments of this sport.
What time is the game between Japan vs South Korea in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs South Korea match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Absences
Neither team will have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this game that promises to be one of the most exciting with two teams that are historically powerhouses in world baseball, Japan and South Korea.
Background
The record leans towards the Japanese team, as they have met twice, leaving a record of 2 wins for Japan and no victory for the South Korean team, so tomorrow the Japanese team will be the favorite to win their second victory in the tournament.
How does Japan arrive?
On the other hand, Japan defeated China 8-1 in a very simple way and with a great game by Ohtani, this way they are 1-0 with their first victory in the tournament, tomorrow they will face South Korea, a game that looks very close with two teams that will leave everything to get the victory in this date 2 of the World Baseball Classic.
How does South Korea arrive?
South Korea comes from an 8-7 loss against Australia, a game where they tried to recover a game where they were falling in the pitching and finally with two homers of 3 runs each by Australia, made them fall in their debut in the World Baseball Classic, they will seek their first win tomorrow against the host Japan, a game that will undoubtedly draw sparks with two teams of great quality.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the Japan vs South Korea game, corresponding to Day 2 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at the Tokyo Dome at 4:00 am.