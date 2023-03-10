Paris Nice 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 6 between Tourves and La Colle-sur-Loup
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here the stage 6 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the 2023 Paris Nice live, as well as the latest information from the route between Tourves and La Colle-sur-Loup. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 6 of the Paris Nice 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is stage 6 of the 2023 Paris Nice?

This is the start time for stage 6 of the 2023 Paris Nice on March 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Overall leader: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

🟩 Points: Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo)

Mountain: Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (UNO-X Pro Cycling)

⬜ Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)

La Colle-sur-Loup

Ideally located between the sea and the mountains, 17km from Nice and only 6km from the coast, La Colle-sur-Loup is an ideal place to stay to explore the French Riviera, from Cannes to Monaco, from the seafront to the inland reaches. It is typical of the Provence of yesteryear and is a wonderful place to live, thanks to an especially gentle climate as well as the quality of its environment and natural areas. At the gateway to the Gorges du Loup, a starting point for hikes and a base for water-sport pursuits, the town is nestled in between hills covered in greenery boasting wild and well-preserved landscapes. Visitors can stroll through the narrow streets of the village’s centre to discover squares, small squares and façades which all pay witness to the typical architecture of Provence. La Colle-sur-Loup boasts a rich horticultural past and was, until the middle of the 20th century, the main producer of flowers for the famous perfumeries in Grasse and the capital of the May rose, the Centifolia rose, the main ingredient of Chanel N°5.

Tourves

Tourves, located in the central part of the Var department, in the heart of the green Provence area, is close to the Sainte-Baume mountain ridge and is located midway between Brignoles and Saint-Maximin. With a population of 5,500, Tourves is an attractive and dynamic town which has developed around an economy based on industry, crafts and tourism. For more than a century, bauxite mining was, along with winemaking, the main economic activity in the area. Today, the Gueules Rouges museum is dedicated to recounting the area’s industrial past. Many natural areas and heritage sites such as the Caramy Gorges and the Valbelle Castle attract walkers and visitors. Lastly, Tourves is also known for its famous “Nationale 7” traffic jams which, in the 1960s, stretched for many kilometres along this legendary road on the route to the southern French holiday destinations. Nowadays, a historical re-enactment, which brings in thousands of visitors, is organised on 15th August every two years.

Route of the stage

🔟🟨 Overall Ranking

This is how the general classification is going:
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) 17h 14'52"
2 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'06"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'46"
4 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula) + 00'58"
5 Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious) + 01'21"
6 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 01'42"
7 Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'42"
8 Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar Team) + 01'44"
9 Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'46"
10 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco Alula) + 01'56"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Ranking - Etapa 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma) 5h 19'54"
2 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
3 Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
4 Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
5 Max Kanter (Germany / Movistar) + 00'00"
6 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
7 Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
8 Arne Marit (Belgium / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
9 Hugo Page (France / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
10 Cees Bol (Netherlands / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

Olav Kooij took the win on a great day for Jumbo - Visma, who won the longest day of Paris Nice. Tadej Pogacar had no trouble holding on to the leader's jersey and increased the lead by two seconds over everyone except Mads Pedersen, who managed to shave four seconds off thanks to the intermediate sprint bonus.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 6 of the 2023 Paris Nice between Tourves and La Colle-sur-Loup Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
