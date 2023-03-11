Mexico vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Colombia vs Mexico
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Mexico as well as the latest information from Chase Field. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Colombia vs Mexico?
If you want to watch Colombia vs México live on TV, your option is Fox Sports
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Colombia vs Mexico game?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Mexico Roster
Coach: Benji Gil
Pitchers: Erubiel Armenta, Javier Assad, Manny Barreda, Victor Castaneda, Luis Cessa, Jesús Cruz, Giovanny Gallegos, Felipe González, Adrián Martínez, Adrián Martínez, Óliver Pérez, Roel Ramírez, Alan Rangel, Gerardo Reyes, Wilmer Rios, JoJo Romero, Jake Sánchez, Patrick Sandoval, Julio Urías, José Urquidy, César Vargas, Taijuan Walker, Samuel Zazueta
Catchers: Austin Barnes, Alejandro Kirk
Infielders: Jonathan Aranda, Joey Meneses, Isaac Paredes, Rowdy Tellez, Alan Trejo, Luis Urias, Roberto Valenzuela
Outfielders: Randy Arozarena, Jose Cardona, Jarren Duran, Alek Thomas, Alex Verdugo
Colombia Roster
Coach: Jolbert Cabrera
Pitchers: Elkin Alcalá, Adrián Almeida, Danis Correa, Nabil Crismatt, William Cuevas, Luis De Ávila, Luis Escobar, Santiago Flórez, Rubén Galindo, Pedro García, Río Gómez, Yapson Gómez, Tayron Guerrero, Jasier Herrera, Jeffry Niño, Carlos Ocampo, José Quintana, Jhon Romero, Reiver Sanmartín, Julio Teherán, José Torres, Ezequiel Zabaleta, Guillermo Zúñiga
Catchers: Jorge Alfaro, Gustavo Campero, Elías Díaz, Meibrys Viloria
Infielders: Jordan Díaz, Dayán Frías, Evan Mendoza, Fabián Pertuz, Adrián Sánchez, Donovan Solano, Giovanny Urshela
Outfielders: Oscar Mercado, Tito Polo, Harold Ramírez
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican national team is coming off a friendly match against the Colorado Rockies where they won 1-11. A team that was in the Tokyo Olympics, but lost in the round of 16 against Israel. They achieved the third position in 2019 in the WBSC Premier 12 by beating the United States 3-2. In their last participation in the World Baseball Classic, they were eliminated in the first round after finishing third in Group D with one win and two losses;
How does Colombia arrive?
The Colombian national team comes to this tournament after playing a friendly against the Chicago White Sox where they won 4-5. In 2021 they failed to qualify for the Olympic Games after losing against Cuba, Venezuela and Canada. In 2019 at the Pan American Games they finished fourth after losing to Nicaragua in the bronze medal match. In the last World Baseball Classic they played, they fell in the first round after finishing in third place with one win and two losses;
Background
Colombia and Mexico have already met once in the World Baseball Classic and it was in July 2018 at the Central American Games where Colombia won 9-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Chase Field, a stadium located in the United States. It was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity for 48519 spectators.
Preview of the match
Colombia and Mexico will face each other in the first game for both teams at the World Baseball Classic. Both teams share Group C with Canada, the United States and Great Britain;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Colombia vs Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.