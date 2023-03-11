Japan vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Japan vs Czech Republic LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Czech Republic live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from the Tokyo Dome. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Japan vs Czech Republic online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch Japan vs Czech Republic in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Tokio Dome
It is an indoor baseball stadium located in Tokyo, Japan, one of the most important venues in the Japanese country to play this sport, has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 17, 1988, is the home of the Yomiuri Giants team, one of the most important local teams, will be the stadium where the Japan vs Czech Republic game will be played in the World Baseball Classic 2023, certainly a great field for one of the best tournaments of this sport.
What time is the game between Japan vs Czech Republic in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Czech Republic match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Absences
Neither team will have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to be one of the most exciting with two undefeated teams, Japan and Czech Republic.
Background
The background is leaning towards Japan since, despite being the first time they face each other, Japan is the favorite to win in this date 3 of the World Baseball Classic, due to its experience and locale.
How does the Czech Republic arrive?
The Czech Republic is coming from their debut against China, a game they won with a score of 8-5 and now have a record of 1-0, they will try to break Japan's streak and look for their second win, which would be a great motivation for them. This is how the two teams arrive at the next date of this World Series of Baseball.
How does Japan arrive?
Japan comes to this match undefeated with a record of 2 wins and 0 losses, after defeating South Korea by a score of 13-4, showing the power of the Japanese team. They will face the Czech Republic, who started off on the right foot yesterday against China.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Japan vs Czech Republic match, corresponding to Day 3 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at the Tokyo Dome, at 4:00 am.