Wales vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Six Nations Game

Watch Wales vs Italy Live Score Here
Speak up, Brunello!
"Wonderful, the stands so full supported us and then pushed us through the most difficult moments of the race, this victory is one of the best. also thanks to an audience that really loves us, completely reciprocated. Now I want Scotland to close with a flourish, but I would really like to dedicate this result to all my collaborators, and to all the Italian coaches and professionals who put their soul in every day believing deeply in this Federation and in the potential of Italian rugby. I am proud to be an Italian in charge of an Italian team, the feeling of belonging is essential. for me, but also for this group, a fundamental element".
"I don’t even know how to describe what I’m feeling, an incredible joy, as a man from Treviso, to score this goal with this shirt in this stadium is amazing. something magical. I am very grateful to the people who are believing in me, my girlfriend, my family, but above all to my coach, Massimo Brunello, who is helping me. doing an incredible job for this group, making us fully understand what it means to play at these levels"
Italy roster!
16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Luca Morisi.
How do you get to Italy?
Speak up, Rhys Webb!
“My wife and three children are coming to support me in Rome. They keep asking me 'Why are you here? Are you wearing jersey number nine? – 'why are you? Are you wearing the number 21 all the time?'
“Actually, I put it in the calculator yesterday &agra; night – the number nine – to let them know. É good to be back.”
“I took my son and some kids from his rugby team to see a game at Principality Stadium, and when the boys sang the anthem and the crowd roared, it sounded like, 'I have to. come back here," he added.
“It was hard to watch, especially in the stadium. I wanted to be on the pitch with the players.
“That just happened. it made me come back to the Ospreys and work hard, keep my head down and stay focused. All I could do was play well for the Ospreys.
“Squads are chosen and you are ready to join. you have that initial disappointment, but it's good. do later. You can put your head down and throw the toys out of the cart and do nothing, or you can go back to your club, work hard, train, put in the hours and seek the rewards of it.''
Wales squad!
16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Rhys Davies, 20. Tommy Reffell, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. George North, 23. Louis Rees-Zammit.