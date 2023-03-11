Wales vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Six Nations Game
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Wales vs Italy Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Wales vs Italy match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Brunello!

"Great game, had announced the; You team the difficulties of a game like this, and seeing how they came out, reacting to three consecutive attempts between the first and second half, gave me all the confirmations I was looking for about the thickness of this group", words of the Italian coach in the Press Room. "We made mistakes again today that we have to learn not to give to our opponents, but mental resilience and confidence in our game plan allowed us to resume a game that could have escaped. I am very proud, the players fully deserve this victory.”

"Wonderful, the stands so full supported us and then pushed us through the most difficult moments of the race, this victory is one of the best. also thanks to an audience that really loves us, completely reciprocated. Now I want Scotland to close with a flourish, but I would really like to dedicate this result to all my collaborators, and to all the Italian coaches and professionals who put their soul in every day believing deeply in this Federation and in the potential of Italian rugby. I am proud to be an Italian in charge of an Italian team, the feeling of belonging is essential. for me, but also for this group, a fundamental element".

"I don’t even know how to describe what I’m feeling, an incredible joy, as a man from Treviso, to score this goal with this shirt in this stadium is amazing. something magical. I am very grateful to the people who are believing in me, my girlfriend, my family, but above all to my coach, Massimo Brunello, who is helping me. doing an incredible job for this group, making us fully understand what it means to play at these levels"

2:50 AMan hour ago

Italy roster!

15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Lorenzo Cannone.

16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Luca Morisi.


 

2:45 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Italy?

Italy arrives for the confrontation with three defeats in three games in the season, adding only one point and in second place.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Rhys Webb!

“I am certainly not one to throw my toys out of the cart. I like to work hard and it is good for me. It's a privilege and an honor to wear this shirt again," said Webb.

“My wife and three children are coming to support me in Rome. They keep asking me 'Why are you here?   Are you wearing jersey number nine? – 'why are you?   Are you wearing the number 21 all the time?'

“Actually, I put it in the calculator yesterday &agra; night –   the number nine – to let them know. É   good to be back.”

“I took my son and some kids from his rugby team to see a game at Principality Stadium, and when the boys sang the anthem and the crowd roared, it sounded like, 'I have to. come back here," he added.

“It was hard to watch, especially in the stadium.   I wanted to be on the pitch with the players.

“That just happened. it made me come back to the Ospreys and work hard, keep my head down and stay focused. All I could do was play well for the Ospreys.

“Squads are chosen and you are ready to join. you have that initial disappointment, but it's good.   do later.  You can put your head down and throw the toys out of the cart and do nothing, or you can go back to your club, work hard, train, put in the hours and seek the rewards of it.''

2:35 AMan hour ago

Wales squad!

15. Liam Williams, 14. Josh Adams, 13. Mason Grady, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Owen Williams, 9. Rhys Webb, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owens (c), 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Adam Beard, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Jac Morgan, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Taulupe Faletau.

16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Rhys Davies, 20. Tommy Reffell, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. George North, 23. Louis Rees-Zammit.


 

2:30 AM2 hours ago

How do you get to Wales?

Wales arrives for the confrontation with three defeats in the three duels played in the competition, being in the last place of the tournament.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

SIX NATIONS!

Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations
2:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Rome Olympic Stadium

The Wales vs Italy game will be played at Rome Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 72.698 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Six Nations: Wales vs Italy live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo