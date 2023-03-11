Paris Nice 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 7 between Nice and Col de la Couillole

ADVERTISEMENT
stage 7 of the 2023 Paris Nice
Col de la Couillole
Following the Col de Turini pass last year, once again an especially tough climb awaits the riders to conclude this penultimate stage, at the Col de la Couillole, in the municipality of Roubion. It links the Cians Gorges to the west to the Tinée Valley to the east and is an essential point of passage for all cycling enthusiasts in the Nice Côte d’Azur area. This renowned pass earned its place in the general public’s collective memory during the Tour de France in 1973 with victory by Spaniard Lopez Carril and then in 1975 during the legendary stage between Nice and Pra Loup when Bernard Thévenet left Eddy Merckx in his wake and dethroned him as race leader. In more recent times, it hosted the finish of stage 7 on Paris-Nice in 2017, the highest ever in the Race to the Sun: Australian Richie Porte won on the day and Colombian Sergi Henao took the Yellow Jersey from Julian Alaphilippe. There is no doubt that the best climbers in the peloton will once again do battle on these slopes.
Nice
Between the sea and the mountains, the capital of the French Riviera at this time of year still combines the blue waters of the Baie des Anges with the white peaks of the Mercantour Mountains. Just a few pedal strokes from the Mediterranean Sea is all it takes to reach the foot of the finest climbs near the Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur urban area, at the heart of magnificent mountainous territory. From the Promenade des Anglais at the seafront to the Col de la Bonette pass culminating at 2,715 metres on Europe’s highest road, it is a land of choice for sport and a veritable paradise for enjoying physical activities in all forms, all year round and in every season: skiing, sailing, running, ultra-trail, mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering and, naturally, cycling. On this penultimate day of the race, the riders will showcase the best that the region has to offer in the month of March to celebrate the 90th anniversary of this legendary race.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Overall Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|17h 14'52"
|2
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'06"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'46"
|4
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'58"
|5
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'21"
|6
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 01'42"
|7
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'42"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar Team)
|+ 01'44"
|9
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'46"
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco Alula)
|+ 01'56"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Ranking - Etapa 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|5h 19'54"
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Max Kanter (Germany / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Arne Marit (Belgium / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Hugo Page (France / Intermarche - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Cees Bol (Netherlands / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"