England vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Six Nations

Possible France line-up
Fabien Galthié may field the following starting eleven. France's possible lineup may be as follows: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (c), Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Grégory Alldritt.
Latest England lineup
Steve Borthwick may field the following starting eleven. The possible England lineup may be as follows: Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt, Van Poorvliet, Farrell, Hassell-Collins, Lawrence, Slade, Malins and Steward.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game England vs France of 11th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM,
Bolivia: 1:45 PM.
Brasil: 1:45 PM.
Chile: 1:45 PM.
Colombia: 11:45 AM.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM.
USA (ET): 11:45 AM.
Spain: 5:45 PM,
Mexico: 10:45 AM.
Paraguay: 1:45 PM.
Peru: 1:45 PM.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM.
Venezuela: 12:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between England vs France can be watched on ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last five matches
England have won on more occasions in the last five matches they have played. The English have won on three occasions, where one won after extra time, and in two matches the French won. The last meeting was won by France and the last match played on English soil was won by England.
France Ranking
France is in fourth place with 10 points, having won two matches. The only match they lost was against Ireland. The first ranked team has won all three matches they have played, Ireland. As visitors, they have played two matches with one win and one loss.
England standings
England are in third place with 10 points from two matches. The only match they lost was to Scotland. The first-placed team has won all three matches they have played, Ireland, who have a five-point lead. At home, they have played two matches, winning one and losing one.
France's last match
France in their last match won at their home stadium by 32-21 against Scotland. France dominated from the start of the match with a good performance by Ramos in the first half, where he scored two conversions, a try and a penalty goal. The first forty minutes were 22-7 for the French. In the second half, the Scots cut four points that were insufficient to turn the game around.
England's last match
England in their last match won at Principality Stadium by ten points, 10-20 against Wales. In the first forty minutes it was 3-8 for the English with Farrell's penalty and Watson's try. In the second half, the English gave no rein to Wales and with Sinckler and Lawrence's try and Farrell's conversion they gave no quarter to the local team.