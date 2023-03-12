Dominican Republic vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Dominican Republic vs Venezuela match for World Baseball Classic 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dominican Republic vs Venezuela of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on TigoSports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Imagen Television
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
The Venue
The venue for all games will be the iconic LoanDepot Park, home of the MLB's Miami Marlins, which began hosting its first games in 2009 and has a capacity of 36,742 spectators.
Calendars
Dominican Republic Schedule
Vs Venezuela | March 11
vs Nicaragua | March 13
Vs Israel | March 14
Vs Puerto Rico | March 15
Schedule of Venezuela
Vs Dominican Republic | March 11
Vs Puerto Rico | March 12
Vs Nicaragua | March 14
Vs Israel | March 15
Teams with history
The Dominican Republic is a team with a lot of history because it won the third edition, winning the gold medal with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico; while Venezuela has managed to climb the medal standings and it happened in 2009 when it beat the United States in the game for third place.
The Groups
All groups will be composed of five teams in four sectors and the two best teams will advance to the Quarterfinals after playing against each other. In the case of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, they will be in Group D, in which all their games will be played in Miami and they will share a sector with Puerto Rico, Israel and Nicaragua.
The format
It must be remembered that the World Baseball Classic comes after six years of absence where the previous occasion could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now it will be held in four venues in search of a champion and these two countries of America are favorites to transcend in this championship.
The Kick-off
The Dominican Republic vs Venezuela match will be played at the Loandepot Park Stadium, in Miami, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
