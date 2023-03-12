Dominican Republic vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic 2023
Photo: FanSided

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Dominican Republic vs Venezuela Live Score in World Baseball Classic 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dominican Republic vs Venezuela match for the World Baseball Classic 2023 on VAVEL US.
1:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Dominican Republic vs Venezuela match for World Baseball Classic 2023?

This is the start time of the game Dominican Republic vs Venezuela of March 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on TigoSports

Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes

Spain: 1:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 6:00 PM on Imagen Television

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

1:50 PMan hour ago

The Venue

The venue for all games will be the iconic LoanDepot Park, home of the MLB's Miami Marlins, which began hosting its first games in 2009 and has a capacity of 36,742 spectators.
Foto: Agencias
Image: Agency
1:45 PMan hour ago

Calendars

Dominican Republic Schedule

Vs Venezuela | March 11

vs Nicaragua | March 13

Vs Israel | March 14

Vs Puerto Rico | March 15

Schedule of Venezuela

Vs Dominican Republic | March 11

Vs Puerto Rico | March 12

Vs Nicaragua | March 14

Vs Israel | March 15

1:40 PMan hour ago

Teams with history

The Dominican Republic is a team with a lot of history because it won the third edition, winning the gold medal with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico; while Venezuela has managed to climb the medal standings and it happened in 2009 when it beat the United States in the game for third place.
1:35 PMan hour ago

The Groups

All groups will be composed of five teams in four sectors and the two best teams will advance to the Quarterfinals after playing against each other. In the case of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, they will be in Group D, in which all their games will be played in Miami and they will share a sector with Puerto Rico, Israel and Nicaragua.
1:30 PM2 hours ago

The format

It must be remembered that the World Baseball Classic comes after six years of absence where the previous occasion could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now it will be held in four venues in search of a champion and these two countries of America are favorites to transcend in this championship.
1:25 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Dominican Republic vs Venezuela match will be played at the Loandepot Park Stadium, in Miami, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Baseball Classic 2023: Dominican Republic vs Venezuela!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo