USA vs United Kingdom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

Stay tuned to follow USA vs Great Britain LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs Great Britain live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from Chase Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Group C
In group C where the headquarters will be Phoenix, Arizona, the group will be formed by Mexico, United States, Canada, Colombia and Great Britain, the favorites to qualify to the next round are Mexico and the United States, who are experiencing a great moment with players of great quality.
Where and how to watch USA vs Great Britain online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch the United States vs Great Britain in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chase Field
It is the stadium where the Arizona Diamondbacks play, it will host the games of the Mexican, United States, Colombia and Great Britain teams, among others. It has a capacity for 48 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 31, 1998; it will be the stadium where the United States and Great Britain will play in their debut in this edition of the World Baseball Classic.
What time is the game between the United States vs Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the USA vs Great Britain game in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 20:00 AM
Brazil: 21:00 AM
Chile: 20:00 AM
Colombia: 19:00 AM
Ecuador: 19:00 AM
USA (ET): 21:00 AM
Spain: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 20:00 AM
Paraguay: 22:00 AM
Peru: 22:00 AM
Uruguay: 22:00 AM
Venezuela: 22:00 AM
England: 03:00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 05:00 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so both teams will be able to count on their entire roster for the debut of both teams in this World Baseball Classic, one of the most anticipated due to the quality of the players that will be in this game.
Background
The background is in favor of the United States, since despite being the first time they will meet, the experience of the United States will come to the fore with players of much higher quality and with experience in this type of matches.
United States Roster
This is the roster with which the United States will play one more World Baseball Classic in its history:
Great Britain Roster
With this Roster the Great Britain team will play the World Baseball Classic:
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the United States vs Great Britain game, corresponding to Day 1 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at the Tokyo Dome at 8:00 pm.