Czech Republic vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

In a few moments, we will start streaming live coverage of Czech Republic vs South Korea on VAVEL, along with the latest information coming out of the Tokyo Dome. Stay tuned for the play-by-play of the match here on VAVEL.
How and where to watch Czech Republic vs South Korea live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
The match can be tuned in from the Fox Sports App live streams.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
The Stadium
The Tokyo Dome was inaugurated in 1988 and has hosted the World Baseball Classic in all its editions. This time it will host the Group B games and two of the quarterfinal games between Group A and B qualifiers.
The Dome has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
Key Player - South Korea
Euiji Wang, the catcher for the Koreans, is having an outstanding individual performance in the classic.
He is the home run leader, with 2 hits in the WBC, and is the second best hitter with 5 runs batted in, with a 429 batting average.
Dropped. 😤 #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/vOLUUNl5p1— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 10, 2023
Key Player - Czech Republic
Matej Mensik, the right fielder for the Czechs, batted 3-2 in the first game, with two hits, including a home run, a run scored and an RBI.
Roster- South Korea
Pitchers: Woo Suk Go (19), Been Gwak (61), Cheol Wong Jeong (65), Wooyoung Jung (18), Kwang Hyun Kim (29), Won Jung Kim (34), Yun Sik Kim (57), Young Pyo Ko (1), Chang Mo Koo (59), Eui Lee Lee (48), Yongchan Lee (45), Se Woong Park (21), Hyeong Jun So (30), Tae-in Won (46), Hyeon-Jong Yang (54).
Catchers: Ji Young Lee (56), Euiji Yang (25).
Infielders: Jeong Choi (14), Tommy Edman (11), Baekho Kang (50), Ha-Seong Kim (7), Hyseong Kim (2), Ji Hwan Oh (10), ByungHo Park (52).
Outfielders: Ji Hoon Choi (53), Hyun Soo Kim (22), Jung Hoo Lee (51), Sung Bum Na (47), Hae-Min Park (17), Kunwoo Park (37).
Managers and coaches: Kang Chul Lee (71- Manager), Ki Tai Kim (77- Hitting coach), Hyun Wook Jong (91- Pitching coach), Min Jae Kim (76- First base coach), Min-Ho Kim (72- Third base coach), Young Soo Bae (81- Bullpen coach), Jae-Hak Shim (88- Quality control coach), Kab-Yong Jin (70- Catching coach).
How is South Korea coming into Day 3 of the WBC 2023?
South Korea is on the ropes, they have a 0-2 record in the WBC, so they will have to win against the Czech national team to keep their chances of staying in the championship.
Roster - Czech Republic
Pitchers: Jeff Barto (18), Filip Capka (14), Tomas Duffek (7), Lukas Ercoli (63), Lukas Hlouch (60), Michal Kovala (1), Marek Krejcirik (97), David Mergans (43), Marek Minarik (15), Jan Novak (34), Daniel Padysak (23), Jake Rabinowitz (42), Ondrej Satoria (35), Martin Schneider (13), Jan Tomek (8).
Catchers: Daniel Vavrusa (32), Martin Zervenka (55).
Infielders: William Escala (5), Jakub Hajtmar (2), Jakub Kubica (40), Vojtech Mensik (77), Martin Muzik (49), Milan Prokop (31), Filip Smola (16), Eric Sogard (9), Petr Zyma (99).
Outfielders: Marek Chlup (73), Arnost Dubovy (20), Jakub Grepl (30), Matej Mensik (33).
Managers and coaches: Pavel Chadim (13- Manager), Alex Derhak (47- Hitting coach), John Hussey (22- Pitching coach), Michael Griffin (28- First base coach), David Winkler (17- Third base coach), Dusan Randak (25- Bullpen coach), Joe Truesdale (41- Quality control coach), David Neveril (Catching coach).
How does the Czech Republic fare at the WBC 2023?
The Czech Republic won its first game against China by a score of 8-5, while on the second day they will face the mighty team of Japan.
Pavel Chadim's team has arrived at this classic with a handful of illusions, with players who practice baseball with passion, a beautiful story to write and to tell is what this Czech team is proposing to us.
How WBC Group B is going
In Group B, Japan leads the group with a 2-0 record, while Australia and the Czech Republic have 1-0 records. Finally, China and South Korea, with 0-2 records, are at the bottom of the group.
Welcome
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the opening game Czech Republic vs South Korea, corresponding to the matchday 4 of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium at 22:00 hours central Mexico time.