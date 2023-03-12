Japan vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Australia, as well as the latest information from the Tokyo Dome.
How to watch Japan vs Australia?

If you want to watch Japan vs Australia live on TV, your option is Fox Sports

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is the Japan vs Australia match?

This is the start time of the match between in several countries:

Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

Australian Roster

Coach: David Nilson

Pitchers: Tim Atherton, Matt Beattie, Liam Doolan, Kyle Glogoski, Josh Guyer, Sam Holland, Jon Kennedy, Tim Kennelly, Steve Kent, Daniel McGrath, Mitch Neunborn, Jack O'Loughlin, Chris Oxspring, Warwick Saupold, Will Sherriff, Josh Tols, Blake Townsend, Todd van Steensel, Luke Wilkins, Coen Wynne
Catchers: Ryan Battaglia, Alex Hall, Jordan McArdle, Robbie Perkins
Infielders: Jake Bowey, Jarryd Dale, Darryl George, Robbie Glendinning, Liam Spence, Logan Wade, Rixon Wingrove
Outfielders: Ulrich Bojarski, Andrew Campbell, Aaron Whitefield

Japan Roster

Coach: Kuriyama Hideki

Two-way player: Ohtani Shohei
Pitchers: Darvish Yu, Kuribayashi Ryoji, Imanaga Shota, Itoh Hiromi, Matsui Yuki, Miyagi Hiroya, Ota Taisei, Sasaki Roki, Takahashi Hiroto, Takahashi Keiji, Togo Shosei, Udagawa Yuki, Yamamoto Yoshinobu, Yuasa Atsuki
Catchers: Kai Takuya, Nakamura Yuhei, Ohshiro Takumi
Infielders: Genda Sosuke, Maki Shugo, Murakami Munetaka, Nakano Takumu, Okamoto Kazuma, Shuto Ukyo, Suzuki Seiya, Yamada Tetsuto, Yamakawa Hotaka
Outfielders: Ondo Kensuke, Lars Nootbaar (Enokida Tatsuji in Japanese), Yoshida Masataka

How does Australia arrive?

Australia prior to this tournament finished sixth in the WBSC Premier 12 winners' bracket and did not qualify for the Playoffs. In the last edition of this tournament they did not advance past the first round, finishing in third place with one win and two losses. In this edition of the World Baseball Classic they have won both games they have played so far, beating South Korea and China. Right now they are second in the group with two wins;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
How does Japan arrive?

The Japan National Team came to this World Baseball Classic as champions in the last Olympic Games, semifinalists in this tournament in 2017 and champions of the WBSC in 2019. They have started this 2023 edition with three wins after beating China, South Korea and Czech Republic, all of them by a margin, so right now they are the leader of group B with three victories.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Background

A total of six times the teams of Japan and Australia have faced each other with a balance of four victories for the Japanese team and two for the Australians. The last time these two teams met was in 2019 in the WSBC Premier 12 in the winner's bracket where Japan won 3-2. In 2017 they already met in this competition where the Japanese team took the victory by 1-4. While the two victories for Australia against Japan came at the 2004 Olympic Games.
Venue: The match will be played at the Tokyo Dome, located in Japan, which was founded in 1988 and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Japan and Australia will meet in the first round of the Baseball World Cup Classic and both teams are in Group B along with South Korea, South Korea and China;
 
VAVEL Logo