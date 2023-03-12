Japan vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Japan vs Australia
How to watch Japan vs Australia?
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Japan vs Australia match?
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Australian Roster
Pitchers: Tim Atherton, Matt Beattie, Liam Doolan, Kyle Glogoski, Josh Guyer, Sam Holland, Jon Kennedy, Tim Kennelly, Steve Kent, Daniel McGrath, Mitch Neunborn, Jack O'Loughlin, Chris Oxspring, Warwick Saupold, Will Sherriff, Josh Tols, Blake Townsend, Todd van Steensel, Luke Wilkins, Coen Wynne
Catchers: Ryan Battaglia, Alex Hall, Jordan McArdle, Robbie Perkins
Infielders: Jake Bowey, Jarryd Dale, Darryl George, Robbie Glendinning, Liam Spence, Logan Wade, Rixon Wingrove
Outfielders: Ulrich Bojarski, Andrew Campbell, Aaron Whitefield
Japan Roster
Two-way player: Ohtani Shohei
Pitchers: Darvish Yu, Kuribayashi Ryoji, Imanaga Shota, Itoh Hiromi, Matsui Yuki, Miyagi Hiroya, Ota Taisei, Sasaki Roki, Takahashi Hiroto, Takahashi Keiji, Togo Shosei, Udagawa Yuki, Yamamoto Yoshinobu, Yuasa Atsuki
Catchers: Kai Takuya, Nakamura Yuhei, Ohshiro Takumi
Infielders: Genda Sosuke, Maki Shugo, Murakami Munetaka, Nakano Takumu, Okamoto Kazuma, Shuto Ukyo, Suzuki Seiya, Yamada Tetsuto, Yamakawa Hotaka
Outfielders: Ondo Kensuke, Lars Nootbaar (Enokida Tatsuji in Japanese), Yoshida Masataka