Paris Nice 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 8 in Nice

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟨 Overall leader: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
🟩 Points: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Oliver Kooij (Jumbo - Visma)
⭕ Mountain: Gregaard Jonas Wilsly (UNO-X Pro Cycling)
Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - Worn by: Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)
Nice, which is the capital of the French Riviera, France’s fifth biggest city (with a population of 350,000), the country’s second largest tourist centre (with five million visitors) and France’s second busiest airport (with fourteen million passengers), boasts an exceptional setting and climate making it an ideal land for sport and a destination of choice for major international cycling events. In addition to Paris-Nice, which each month of March over the last 90 years, has turned the city of Nice into one of the hotspots for cycling, in August 2020, the city also had the honour of hosting the Grand Départ of the Tour de France. The beginning of the 107th edition once again revealed to the world the outstanding potential of the Nice area for cycling. A forthcoming high point will take place in 2024 with the finish of Le Tour, a first in the history of the Tour de France and confirmation that Nice and its surrounding area boast an exceptional natural stadium worthy of the epilogue to the world’s biggest cycling race. This final stage of Paris-Nice will be no exception to the rule, with a passage once again via the legendary Col d’Èze pass and its superb views over the French Riviera, as well as this year’s innovation which is a visit along the emblematic Chemin du Vinaigrier that dominates the Rade de Villefranche bay. It is a magnificent and ambitious stage, as is the mobility policy implemented in the area covered by the Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur urban authority, which places a priority on the network of cycle tracks that today totals 223km throughout the conurbation – including 92km in Nice –, the development over the last ten years of “Vélobleu” self-service bicycles (including 1,700 bikes and 450 e-bikes) and the creation of 11,000 parking spaces for bicycles. Furthermore, the roads have been made safer for cyclists and promotion has been deployed for the passes where the finest pages in the history of cycling have been written, the 37 loops for road cycles and the 65 bike trails for mountain bikes or electrically-assisted mountain bikes, spread over 25 municipalities and totalling more than 1,000km. Finally, there is a unique route than now makes it possible to travel from Auron to Nice by mountain bike via a 261-km trail through the region’s finest landscapes, with seven stopover points and passages through 16 municipalities. All these assets have enabled Nice to obtain the three bikes grade in the “Tour de France cycling city” certification.
🔟🟨 Overall Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|21h 10'50"
|2
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'12"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'58"
|4
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 01'27"
|5
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 01'59"
|6
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 02'20"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 02'22"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar Team)
|+ 02'32"
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (France / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'08"
|10
|Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 03'17"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Ranking - Stage 7
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|3h 56'08"
|2
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'19"
|5
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education EasyPost)
|+ 00'24"
|6
|Gino Mäder (Switzerland / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'28"
|7
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 00'30"
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (France / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'38"
|9
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Movistar)
|+ 00'38"
|10
|Pierre Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'53"