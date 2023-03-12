Great Britain vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic
9:30 AM2 hours ago

9:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Great Britain vs Canada?

If you want to watch Great Britain vs Canada live on TV, your option is Fox Sports

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Great Britain vs Canada World Baseball Classic?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 20 hours 
United States (New York): 2 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Canada Roster

Coach: Ernie Whitt

Pitchers: Andrew Albers, Philippe Aumont, John Axford, Matt Axford, Matt Brash, Mitch Bratt, Trvor Brigden, Indigo Diaz, R.J. Freure, Adam Loewen, Scott Mathieson, Nick Pivetta, Cal Quantrill, Evan Rutckyj, Noah Skirrow, Cade Smith, Curtis Taylor, Rob Zastryzny
Catchers: Kellin Deglan, Bo Naylor, Andy Yerzy
Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Edouard Julien, Otto Lopez, Damiano Palmegiani, Abraham Toro, Jared Young
Outfielders: Owen Caissie, Denzel Clarke, Tyler O'Neill, Jacob Robson

9:10 AM2 hours ago

Roster of Great Britain

Coach: Drew Spencer

Pitchers: Donovan Benoit, Malik Binns, Richard Brereton, Daniel Cooper, Jake Esch, Jake Esch, Chavez Fernander, Ian Gibaut, Gunnar Groen, Joseph King, Ryan Long, McKenzie Mills, Akeel Morris, Branden Noriega, Cam Opp, Michael Petersen, Chris Reed, Michael Roth, Andre Scrubb, Jack Seppings, Matteo Sollecito, Graham Spraker, Tahnaj Thomas, Tyler Viza, Alex Webb, Vance Worley
Catchers: Ural Forbes, Harry Ford
Infielders: Lucius Fox, B.J. Murray, Nick Ward, Justin Wylie
Outfielders: Alex Crosby, D'Shawn Knowles, Matt Koperniak, Andernee Seymour, Darnell Sweeney, Trayce Thompson, Chavez Young

9:05 AM2 hours ago

How does Canada arrive?

Before the start of the tournament, Canada played a friendly match against the Seattle Mariners and lost 5-3. At the 2021 Olympic Games, they failed to advance from the group stage after losing all three matches. In their last edition of this tournament, they did not advance past the first round after losing all three games in the group stage of the World Baseball Classic;
9:00 AM2 hours ago

How does Great Britain arrive?

Great Britain qualified for this tournament after beating France, Germany and Spain. In 2021, it reached the quarterfinals of the European Championship where it lost to the Netherlands. It could not play in the last edition of the World Baseball Classic after losing against Israel in the qualification. In their first game of this tournament they started with a 6-2 loss against the United States and are currently in the last position of group C.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Background

Great Britain and Canada have only met once and that was in the qualification for the World Baseball Classic in the quarterfinal round where Canada won 11-1. That year, the Canadian team finally earned a ticket to the tournament;
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at Chase Field, a stadium located in the United States. It was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity for 48519 spectators.

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Great Britain and Canada will face each other in the group stage of the first round of the World Baseball Classic. Both teams are also in Group C along with the United States, Colombia and Mexico;
 
8:40 AM3 hours ago

