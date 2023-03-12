Great Britain vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Great Britain vs Canada
How to watch Great Britain vs Canada?
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Great Britain vs Canada World Baseball Classic?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Canada Roster
Pitchers: Andrew Albers, Philippe Aumont, John Axford, Matt Axford, Matt Brash, Mitch Bratt, Trvor Brigden, Indigo Diaz, R.J. Freure, Adam Loewen, Scott Mathieson, Nick Pivetta, Cal Quantrill, Evan Rutckyj, Noah Skirrow, Cade Smith, Curtis Taylor, Rob Zastryzny
Catchers: Kellin Deglan, Bo Naylor, Andy Yerzy
Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Edouard Julien, Otto Lopez, Damiano Palmegiani, Abraham Toro, Jared Young
Outfielders: Owen Caissie, Denzel Clarke, Tyler O'Neill, Jacob Robson
Roster of Great Britain
Pitchers: Donovan Benoit, Malik Binns, Richard Brereton, Daniel Cooper, Jake Esch, Jake Esch, Chavez Fernander, Ian Gibaut, Gunnar Groen, Joseph King, Ryan Long, McKenzie Mills, Akeel Morris, Branden Noriega, Cam Opp, Michael Petersen, Chris Reed, Michael Roth, Andre Scrubb, Jack Seppings, Matteo Sollecito, Graham Spraker, Tahnaj Thomas, Tyler Viza, Alex Webb, Vance Worley
Catchers: Ural Forbes, Harry Ford
Infielders: Lucius Fox, B.J. Murray, Nick Ward, Justin Wylie
Outfielders: Alex Crosby, D'Shawn Knowles, Matt Koperniak, Andernee Seymour, Darnell Sweeney, Trayce Thompson, Chavez Young