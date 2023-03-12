Italy vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Italy vs Netherlands live.
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Italy vs. The Netherlands live, as well as the latest information to emerge from the Baseball World Cup. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Roster Italy
Pitchers: Vincenzo Aiello, Glenn Albanese Jr, Alex Bassani, Joe Biagini, Matteo Bocchi, Ryan Castellani, Tiago da Silva, Alessandro Ercolani, Nick Fanti, Matt Festa, Sam Gaviglio, Matt Harvey, Joe LaSorsa, Braxton Lorenzini, Joey Marciano, Brian Marconi, Vinny Nittoli, Andre Pallante, Jeffrey Pasantino, Nicolo Pinazzi, Claudio Scotti, Mitchell Stumpo, Vin Timpanelli, Michele Vassalotti, Stephen Woods Jr.
Receivers: Vito Friscia, Alberto Mine
Roster Netherlands
Pitchers: Mike Bolsenbroek (20), Dennis Burgersdijk (30), Jiorgeny Casimiri (36), Jaydenn Estanista (32), Dylan Farley (51), Wendell Floranus (99), Arij Fransen (17), Lars Huijer (16), Ryan Huntington (41), Kenley Jansen (74), Jair Jurrjens (49), Antwone Kelly (58), Kevin Kelly (33), Shairon Martis (39), Eric Mendez (29), Scott Prins (62), Pedro Strop (46), Juan Carlos Sulbaran (45), Franklin Van Gurp (55), Derek West (00), Tom de Blok (37), Aaron de Groot (66).
Receivers: Sicnarf Loopstok (26), Dashenko Ricardo (21), Chadwick Tromp (14).
Infielders: Xander Bogaerts (2), Didi Gregorius (18), Richie Palacios (3), Juremi Profar (13), Jonathan Schoop (7), Sharlon Schoop (15), Andrelton Simmons (9), Zander Wiel (40).
Outfielders: Wladimir Balentien (4), Roger Bernadina (50), Ray-Patrick Didder (11), Josh Palacios (77), Jurickson Profar (10).
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Italy vs Netherlands of 12th Match 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Bolivia: 8:00 AM.
Brasil: 8:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 6:00 AM.
Ecuador: 6:00 AM.
USA (ET): 7:00 AM.
Spain: 12:00 PM,
Mexico: 5:00 AM.
Paraguay: 8:00 AM.
Peru: 8:00 AM.
Uruguay: 8:00 AM.
Venezuela: 7:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Italy vs the Netherlands can be seen on the ESPN channel. In addition, if you want to see him continue online, you can stay informed about what is happening in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Photo
Qualification Italy
Italy is in the penultimate place in the classification of Group A of the Baseball World Cup, which is made up of China, Cuba, Panama and the Netherlands. The Italians are in the lower part of the standings, having won a victory in three matches. To go to the next round, the Italians have to be in the top two to go to the quarterfinals, in the event of a tie, the duel between the tied teams will be looked at to break it.
Ranking Netherlands
The Netherlands is going like a shot for the lead in the classification of Group A of the Baseball World Cup, which is made up of Italy, Cuba, Panama and Chinese Taipei. The Dutch are at the top of the table with two victories in two games played, one victory behind Italy, Cuba and Panama, who are their pursuers. To go to the next round, the Europeans have to be in the top two to go to the quarterfinals, in case of a tie, the duel between the tied teams will be looked at to break it.
Last match of Netherlands
The Netherlands lost heavily to Chinese Taipei by four runs, 5-9, and it gets a little more difficult to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. Gregorious and Bernardina were in charge of keeping the Netherlands alive, who started well but suffered a comeback by the Asians so that in this match against Italy they have to win to get that pass to the next round of this championship.
Last match of Italy
Italy lost in their last match against Panama by 0-2. The Panamanians took the lead very early, from the second inning. Finishing the match, in the seventh inning, he sentenced the match. Italy reaps its second consecutive loss and is in trouble to advance to the next round, since they have to win yes or yes to the Netherlands if they are not eliminated from the World Baseball Classic.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Italy vs Netherlands this Sunday, March 12 at 12:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the World Baseball Classic. Follow the online broadcast and all the information from both teams on VAVEL.