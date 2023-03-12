UFC LIVE Results: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Fight Night 2023
What time is Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili match for UFC Fight Night 2023?

This is the start time of the fight Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili of March 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Bolivia: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Brazil: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Chile: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Colombia: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Ecuador: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Spain: 2:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Mexico: 7:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Mexico

Paraguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Peru: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Uruguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Complete UFC Fight Night card

Headliner

Bantamweight Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili                           

Heavyweight Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov         

Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann                    

Featherweight Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo                       

Bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims

Heavyweight Karl Williams vs Łukasz Brzeski                                   

Bantamweight Raphael Assunção vs Davey Grant                            

Middleweight Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd                                

Bantamweight Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti                              

Female Flyweight Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich                 

Bantamweight Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely                                    

Flyweight Tyson Nam vs Bruno Gustavo da Silva           

Welterweight Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Unfair defeat, but he has changed the chip

Regarding the last defeat that Petr Yan had which was quite controversial, the fighter said that although he was upset a few weeks by the decision, he has forgotten about it and now seeks to win. He also sentenced that the judges are not an important part and what he can do on top of the octagon is.

"I don't think I would lose the fight one-on-one. I understand that (people) may think I was upset for a long time. But my time passes."

"Every fight is different in its own way, unpredictable. So you definitely have to make some tactical changes. In general, you probably don't need the judges when you go out to fight. You have to try as confidently as possible what you want to do," commented Petr Yan.

How is Petr Yan coming along?

Petr Yan is a 30-year-old Russian fighter with a total of 20 fights in his professional career, of which he has won 16 (7 of them by knockout) and 4 losses. His most recent fight came at UFC 280 in October 2022 when he lost to Sean O'Malley.
How does Merab Dvalishvili fare?

Merab Dvalishvili is a fighter from Georgia who is currently 32 years old and has fought 19 times with a record of 15 wins (only 3 by knockout) and four losses. His last UFC fight was against Jose Aldo on August 22, 2022 when he defeated him by unanimous decision.
The Kick-off

The Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili match will be played at the The Theater at Virgin Hotels, in Nevada, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
