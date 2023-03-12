UFC LIVE Results: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Fight Night 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili Live result in UFC Fight Night 2023
What time is Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili match for UFC Fight Night 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Mexico
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Complete UFC Fight Night card
Bantamweight Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Heavyweight Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Featherweight Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
Bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
Light Heavyweight Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Prelims
Heavyweight Karl Williams vs Łukasz Brzeski
Bantamweight Raphael Assunção vs Davey Grant
Middleweight Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd
Bantamweight Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti
Female Flyweight Ariane Lipski vs JJ Aldrich
Bantamweight Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
Flyweight Tyson Nam vs Bruno Gustavo da Silva
Welterweight Carlston Harris vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Unfair defeat, but he has changed the chip
"I don't think I would lose the fight one-on-one. I understand that (people) may think I was upset for a long time. But my time passes."
"Every fight is different in its own way, unpredictable. So you definitely have to make some tactical changes. In general, you probably don't need the judges when you go out to fight. You have to try as confidently as possible what you want to do," commented Petr Yan.