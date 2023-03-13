Australia vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will start streaming live coverage of Australia vs Czech Republic on VAVEL, as well as the latest information coming out of the Tokyo Dome. Stay tuned for play-by-play coverage of the match here on VAVEL.
How and where to watch Australia vs Czech Republic live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
The match can be tuned in from the Fox Sports App live streams.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
The Stadium
The Tokyo Dome was inaugurated in 1988 and has hosted the World Baseball Classic in all its editions. This time it will host the Group B games, and two of the quarterfinal games between the qualifiers of Groups A and B.
The Dome has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
Key Player - Czech Republic
Martin Muzik, the Czechs' first baseman, is hitting .100 with a home run and four RBIs in the WBC. The success of his team in the competition depends on his power at bat.
Key Player - Australia
Robbie Glendinning, the second baseman of the Australian team, is hitting .364 in the WBC, connecting 2 home runs and driving in 5 runs, being the leader of his team in these two departments.
Roster - Czech Republic
Pitchers: Jeff Barto (18), Filip Capka (14), Tomas Duffek (7), Lukas Ercoli (63), Lukas Hlouch (60), Michal Kovala (1), Marek Krejcirik (97), David Mergans (43), Marek Minarik (15), Jan Novak (34), Daniel Padysak (23), Jake Rabinowitz (42), Ondrej Satoria (35), Martin Schneider (13), Jan Tomek (8).
Catchers: Daniel Vavrusa (32), Martin Zervenka (55).
Infielders: William Escala (5), Jakub Hajtmar (2), Jakub Kubica (40), Vojtech Mensik (77), Martin Muzik (49), Milan Prokop (31), Filip Smola (16), Eric Sogard (9), Petr Zyma (99).
Outfielders: Marek Chlup (73), Arnost Dubovy (20), Jakub Grepl (30), Matej Mensik (33).
Managers and coaches: Pavel Chadim (13- Manager), Alex Derhak (47- Hitting coach), John Hussey (22- Pitching coach), Michael Griffin (28- First base coach), David Winkler (17- Third base coach), Dusan Randak (25- Bullpen coach), Joe Truesdale (41- Quality control coach), David Neveril (Catching coach).
How does the Czech Republic fare on Day 5 of the WBC 2023?
The Czech Republic obtained its first win in the history of the WBC, after defeating China 8-5. Then, they lost their second game against the powerful Japanese team by a score of 10-2. On the third day, they also lost 7-3 to South Korea, so they must beat Australia and hope for a Korean defeat to qualify for the next phase.
Roster- Australia
Pitchers: Tim Atherton (37), Liam Doolan (54), Kyle Glogoski (61), Josh Guyer (20), Sam Holland (40), Jon Kennedy (55), Steven Kent (25), Daniel McGrath (11), Mitch Neunborn (22), Jack O'Loughlin (59), Warwick Saupold (30), Will Sherriff (56), Blake Townsend (39), Todd Van Steensel (21), Luke Wilkins (26), Coen Wynne (49).
Catchers: Ryan Battaglia (24), Alex Hall (10), Jordan McArdle (48), Robbie Perkins (9).
Infielders: Jake Bowey (58), Jarryd Dale (43), Darryl George (7), Robbie Glendinning (6), Liam Spence (15), Logan Wade (4), Rixon Wingrove (52).
Outfielders: Ulrich Bojarski (60), Andrew Campbell (17), Tim Kennelly (23), Aaron Whitefield (2).
Managers & Coaches: Dave Nilsson (14- Manager), Shayne Watson (13- Bench Coach), Chris Adamson (32- Hitting Coach), Will Bradley (3- Assistant Hitting Coach), Jim Bennett (33- Pitching Coach), Michael Collins (18- First Base Coach), Andrew Graham (19- Third Base Coach), Graeme Lloyd (27- Bullpen Coach).
How will Australia get to the WBC 2023?
Australia arrives with a positive record to the last day, but will have to look for a win against the Czechs, which will allow them to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.
The team led by Dave Nilsson has shown a great level in this first round, so it has a wide favoritism against the Czech team.
Group B is defined
Australia and the Czech Republic are playing their last card to qualify for the next phase, and whoever wins the match will have a good chance of advancing to the second phase, joining Japan in the next round. The Aussie team, with a win, will be in the next phase, while the Czechs must beat Australia and hope that South Korea does not beat China in the closing match of the group.
Welcome
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game Australia vs Czech Republic, corresponding to the fifth day of Group B of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the Tokyo Dome at 23:00 hours USA ET time.