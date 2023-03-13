Mexico vs United States LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
United States vs Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs. Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from Chase Field.
Where and how to watch USA vs Mexico online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will be televised by Imagen TV.
If you want to watch the United States vs Mexico in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chase Field
It is the stadium where the Arizona Diamondbacks play, it will host the games of the Mexican, United States, Colombia and Great Britain teams, among others. It has a capacity for 48 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 31, 1998, it will be the stadium where the United States and Mexico will play on the second day of this edition of the World Baseball Classic.
What time is the game between USA vs Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the U.S. vs. Mexico match in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 20:00 AM
Brazil: 21:00 AM
Chile: 20:00 AM
Colombia: 19:00 AM
Ecuador: 19:00 AM
USA (ET): 21:00 AM
Spain: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 20:00 AM
Paraguay: 22:00 AM
Peru: 22:00 AM
Uruguay: 22:00 AM
Venezuela: 22:00 AM
England: 03:00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 05:00 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on their entire roster for Day 2 of the World Baseball Classic, one of the most anticipated games due to the quality of the players that will be in this encounter.
Background
The record leans towards Mexico, as they have met only once, leaving as a record, a victory for Mexico and none for the United States, despite that there is no favorite to win tomorrow.
How does the United States arrive?
The United States has just defeated Great Britain 8-2 in the first day of the World Baseball Classic and will face the Mexican national team with the intention of winning its second game, but it will not be easy because of the players who are with Mexico today.
How does Mexico arrive?
Mexico comes from losing in extra innings 5-4 against Colombia, a game where they came back twice, but it was not enough to beat a Colombian team that with two home runs took their first game, Mexico will urgently seek to win the next game against the United States, a game that promises many emotions.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the Mexico vs. United States game, corresponding to Day 2 of the World Baseball Classic. The game will take place at Chase Field at 8:00 pm.