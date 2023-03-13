China vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Group B
In this group, the leader is Japan with 4-0, one of the teams that starts as a clear favorite, there are also Australia 2-1, South Korea 1-2, Czech Republic 1-2 and China with 0-3, this is how Group B starts.
Where and how to watch South Korea vs China online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch South Korea vs China in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application.
Tokio Dome
It is an indoor baseball stadium located in Tokyo, Japan, one of the most important venues in the Japanese country to play this sport, has a capacity for 55 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 17, 1988, is the home of the Yomiuri Giants team, one of the most important local teams, will be the stadium where the game of South Korea vs China in the World Baseball Classic 2023 will be played.
What time is the South Korea vs China game in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the South Korea vs China match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises a lot of adrenaline and intensity.
Background
The record leans towards South Korea, since they have only met once in an international tournament and that was in 2014 in the Asian Cup, with a score of 7-2 South Korea defeated China's team, tomorrow they will come out as strong favorites to win.
How does South Korea arrive?
South Korea comes into this game in third place in the group with one game won and 2 lost, they can no longer afford to continue losing and will look to defeat China to still have life in this World Baseball Classic, in their last game they defeated the Czech Republic with a score of 7-3 and will look to do the same against the People's Republic of China.
How does China arrive?
China comes with a record of 0 wins and 3 losses, is the last place in Group B and comes to this game almost eliminated, will seek its first victory in this World Baseball Classic against one of the teams that are looking for their classification as is South Korea, a game full of drama is expected from start to finish.
