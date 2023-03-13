Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Dominican Republic Roster
Roster Nicaragua
Pitchers: Joaquín Acuña, Leo Crawford, Fidencio Flores, Kevin Gadea, Osman Gutiérrez, Duque Hebbert, Jonathan Loáisiga, Ronald Medrano, Erasmo Ramírez, J.C. Ramírez, Roniel Raudes, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Teller, Junior Tellez and Rodney Theophile.
Catchers: Rodolfo Bone and Melvin Novoa.
Infielders: Benjamín Alegría, Alex Blandino, Cheslor Cuthbert, Steven Leyton, Iván Marín, Elían Miranda, Juan Montes, Milkar Pérez and Wuillians Vásquez.
Outfielders: Isaac Benard, Sandy Bermúdez, Dwight Britton and Norlando Valle.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic of 13th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 AM.
Spain: 5:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The Nicaragua vs Dominican Republic match can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Dominican Republic qualification
On the other side, Dominican Republic wants to redeem itself from the last match against Venezuela to get a place for the next round of the Six Nations, and for that, this match is vital to get into the top positions of the standings. The team is winless, having played only one match.
Nicaragua standings
As for the home side, Nicaragua is in last place without a win, as they lost in their first two games. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to get into the next round of the Six Nations, due to the fact that there are three rounds left. This match is vital for Nicaragua if they want to stay in the fight for a place in the next round.
Dominican Republic's last game
The Dominican Republic lost convincingly to Venezuela in its debut in the World Baseball Classic by four runs, 5-1. The Dominicans got off to a good start, scoring one run in the first inning. One inning later, the Venezuelans evened the contest and in their fourth inning they added two more runs to take a two-run lead. The last two runs, which sealed the game, came in the sixth and eighth innings.
Nicaragua's last game
Nicaragua lost in its last game against Israel by 3-1. Nicaragua took the lead since the fifth inning and tasted the victory until the eighth inning where Israel got three providential runs to get a victory in their debut in this World Baseball Classic tournament.
