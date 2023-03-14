Canada vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic
Photo: Publicity/World Baseball Classic

"If that's where it needs to go, then every team, every country is going to want their so-called best players," DeRosa said.   how easy it was to put together a list.

"But I understand perfectly. Over 162 in the major leagues, you’ll be able to compete in the major leagues. You want your top players healthy, firing on all cylinders. É Big order to get these guys rolling."

"Major league clubs are going to have to be willing to be a little bit more... Okay, mentality-wise, with these guys playing,"

“I think one thing for people to understand, the fanbases to understand, and the teams to understand is that there is no difference. That’s the training team there;   a professional Major League Baseball coaching staff that knows how to keep its players just like regular training. team would," ''When we come in here, there is no shortage of skilled professionals to keep us where we need to be. They’re ready to do -- whatever program we have with teams of our own, they’re ready to put into action here."

"How did you learn? "How can you do that?" said DeRosa.    Can you ask these guys to go through 162 games and then get into serious competition like this?   Can you wait for the major league season to take a break? I thought about the All-Star break. So those four days off, when do you study? back from that first game, is it? like, 'Wow, I lost all calibration for the fastball'; and it takes almost a minute to get back to the second half.

"So asking these guys [non-WBC players] to shut it down for 2 and a half weeks, three weeks would be a crime. But I don’t know if there’s available. a perfect answer to that."


"Yes, we are going to try to beat this," leave healthy and ready for a major league season too.''


Last games

In the last 10 games for the USA, there were eight wins and two losses.
How does the USA arrive?

The USA arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the first confrontation, where it beat the United Kingdom.
Speak up, Ernie Whitt!

"I'd like to score 18 points in every game we play," Team Canada coach Ernie Whitt said after the game. fighting, fighting back. But like Tyler [O'Neill] said, we had some great hitting. We crunched our hits. We took our walks. And we took advantage of some of the mistakes we made. they did. So it was cool to see.”

“I just treated that hit as normal, not the first of the game,” Julien said after the game.“My plan was to hit a fast ball in the zone. And I knew he had good change, and he threw the first pitch, a fast ball up, and I was lucky enough to get a good hit on him.

“Thereá   You need to kick the ball to the other side, and there are   You want to put the ball in space,” O'Neill said of his on-base approach on Sunday. wants to make pitches.”

"It definitely makes a difference," Whitt said of the disadvantageous schedule. With the restrictive rules for pitchers, it's a good idea. It's a tricky situation because we can't burn the pitchers we want to use against Colombia and Mexico”.

Last games

In Canada’s last 10 games, they only won three and lost seven.
How does Canada arrive?

 Canada; arrives for the confrontation with a victory, already which beat the UK 18-8.
World Baseball Classic

The game will be played at Barreiros Stadium

The Canada vs USA game will be played at Barreiros Stadium with a capacity of 10.932 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the World Baseball Classic: Canadá vs USA live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
