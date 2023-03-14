Israel vs Dominic Republic: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Israel vs Dominican Republic LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs Dominican Republic live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
LoanDepot Park
The Marlins stadium located in Miami, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the MLB, has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012 being one of the newest in the major leagues, will be the setting for the Israel vs Dominican Republic game, one of the most anticipated games for both teams, although the big favorite is the Caribbean team Dominican Republic.
Where and how to watch Israel vs Dominican Republic online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be televised.
If you want to watch Israel vs Dominican Republic in streaming you will be able to watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Israel vs Dominican Republic game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Israel vs Dominican Republic match on March 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match where both teams will give their all for the win.
Background
They have only met once before and that was in 2021 at the Olympic Games, when the Dominican Republic beat Israel by a score of 7-6, and tomorrow is expected to be an equally close game, full of runs and emotions.
How does Israel arrive?
Israel comes into this game with a 1-0 record after defeating Nicaragua 3-1. Later today at 5:00 p.m. they will face Puerto Rico with the intention of getting their second win and be the leader of their group in the World Baseball Classic.
How does Dominic Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic comes from defeating Nicaragua 6-1, a game they dominated from start to finish, they are placed with a record of 1 game won and 1 game lost, tomorrow they will face Israel who today will face Puerto Rico with the intention of winning their second game in the World Baseball Classic, this is how the Dominicans arrive.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the Israel vs Dominican Republic game, corresponding to Day 3 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park at 5:00 pm.