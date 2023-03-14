Colombia vs Canada LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
3 - Down
Hit by Oscar Mercado of Colombia and manages to reach first base.
3 - Up
Canada's second batter strikes out and the second out of the third inning is added.
3 - Up
Canada's Cassey strikes out and the first out of the third inning is added.
2 - Down
After the strikeout of the Colombian batter, it is now the turn of Rainaldo Rodríguez.
2 - Up
Canadian batter strikes out and the second out is added to the board
1 - Down
Double Play in the bottom of the first inning ends the at bat for Colombia.
1 - Down
The bottom of the first inning begins and Harold Ramírez starts batting for Colombia.
1 - Up
With two outs on the board, Canada currently has only one runner on first base.
1 - Up
First out of the game after Colombia's Left Fielder caught a high fly ball.
The match starts!
Canada's ninth begins batting.
All set
Everything is ready for the start of the game at Chase Field Stadium.
Starters in Canada
Your starting lineup 🇨🇦⬇️#WorldBaseballClassic | #WBCanada pic.twitter.com/CUU3WEwJ6I — Baseball Canada 🇨🇦⚾️ (@baseballcanada) March 14, 2023
Starters in Colombia
Lineup de hoy frente a Canadá @WBCBaseball pic.twitter.com/97KnHl3z5q — Colombianos MLB (@ColombianoMLB) March 14, 2023
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between Colombia and Canada corresponding to game three of the group stage of the World Baseball Classic 2023.
Tune in here Colombia vs Canada Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Canada live, as well as the latest information from Chase Field. Don't miss a detail of the match Colombia vs Canada live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Colombia vs Canada match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Canada live on TV, your options is: FOX Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Colombia vs Canada?
This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Canada match on March 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Win Sports
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - Imagen Television
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Roster - Canada
Roster - Colombia
Actuality - Canada
Canada arrives to the game against Colombia after playing a game in Group C of the World Baseball Classic 2023, which it won by a score of 18-8 against Great Britain. Last matches - Canada Canada 18 - 8 Great Britain United States 12 - 1 Canada
Actuality - Colombia
Colombia arrives to the game against Canada after playing two games in Group C of the World Baseball Classic 2023, of which they managed to win one, against Mexico by a score of 5-4, the remaining game was a loss against Great Britain by a score of 7-5. Last matches - Colombia Mexico 4 - 5 Colombia Great Britain 7 - 5 Colombia
Positions in Group C
1 - Canada | 1 G | 0 P |
2 - Mexico | 1 G | 1 P |
3 - Colombia | 1 G | 1 P |
4 - United States | 1 G | 1 P |
5 - Great Britain | 1 G | 2 P |
2 - Mexico | 1 G | 1 P |
3 - Colombia | 1 G | 1 P |
4 - United States | 1 G | 1 P |
5 - Great Britain | 1 G | 2 P |
The match will be played at the Chase Field Stadium
The match between Colombia and Canada will take place at Chase Field Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), the stadium is where the Arizona Diamondbacks play their home games, it was built in 1998 and has a capacity for approximately 48,550 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Colombia vs Canada game, valid for game three of the group stage of the World Baseball Classic 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.