México vs Great Britain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Match

Group C
This is how Group C is currently going at the moment after yesterday's match day:
Where and how to watch Great Britain vs Mexico online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will be televised by Imagen TV.
If you want to watch Great Britain vs Mexico in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV application.
Chase Field
It is the stadium where the Arizona Diamondbacks play, it will host the games of the teams of Mexico, United States, Colombia, Great Britain among others, it has a capacity for 48 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 31, 1998, it will be the stadium where Great Britain and Mexico will play on date 3 of this edition of the World Baseball Classic.
What time is the game between Great Britain vs Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Great Britain match in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 AM
Bolivia: 20:00 AM
Brazil: 21:00 AM
Chile: 20:00 AM
Colombia: 19:00 AM
Ecuador: 19:00 AM
USA (ET): 21:00 AM
Spain: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 20:00 AM
Paraguay: 22:00 AM
Peru: 22:00 AM
Uruguay: 22:00 AM
Venezuela: 22:00 AM
England: 03:00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 05:00 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that looks to be very exciting with many races and emotions.
Background
These two teams have never met, but the favorite to win is the Mexican team due to the good moment they are experiencing with the victory over the United States, and the quality of the players on the roster.
How does Great Britain arrive?
Great Britain, on the other hand, lives a different scenario, as it is the last place of the group with 0 won games and 2 lost games, will look for its first victory against Mexico, a task that seems very complicated due to the motivation with which the Mexican team will arrive, this is how the two teams arrive at tomorrow's match.
How does Mexico arrive?
Mexico has just defeated and surprised the United States with a score of 11-5, a game that had the spectacle of Joey Meneses with two home runs that allowed the Mexican team to place with a 1-1 record and continue with a lot of life in this World Baseball Classic.
Welcome to the live telecast of the Mexico vs Great Britain game, corresponding to Day 3 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at Chase Field at 8:00 pm.