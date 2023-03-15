Mexico vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Canada vs Mexico LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs. Mexico live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from Chase Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Canada vs Mexico online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will be televised by Imagen TV.
If you want to watch Canada vs Mexico in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chase Field
Es el estadio dónde juegan los Diamondbacks de Arizona, será sede de los partidos de la selecciones de México, Estadios Unidos, Colombia, Gran Bretaña entre otros, tiene una capacidad para 48 mil espectadores y fue inaugurado el 31 de marzo de 1998, será el estadio dónde jueguen Canada y México en la fecha 4 de esta edición del Clásico Mundial de Beisbol.
What time is the game between Canada vs Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Canada match in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 13:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 04:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England: 03:00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 05:00 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match where both teams are looking for a win and qualification to the next round.
Background
Only once have these two teams met in a World Baseball Classic and that was in 2013, on that occasion Canada defeated the Mexican team with a score of 10-3, but Mexico with more quality players is looking for a golden opportunity for Benjamin Gil's team.
How does Canada arrive?
The Canadian national team is currently defeating Colombia 1-0 and is looking for its second win after yesterday's ugly 12-1 defeat against the United States, a team with players who are in the big leagues and who are looking to qualify for the next round.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican national team arrives with its destiny in its hands since if it wins today against Great Britain and tomorrow against Canada it would qualify to the next round of this World Baseball Classic and if combined with a loss of Colombia against the United States, the team could finish as leader of the group, they are motivated after defeating the United States.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the Mexico vs Canada game, corresponding to Day 4 of the World Baseball Classic. The game will take place at Chase Field at 1:00 pm.