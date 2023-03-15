Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match where both teams will give their all for the win, with players of great quality and who play in the major leagues.
Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live in the World Baseball Classic, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL Mexico's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
LoanDepot Park
The Marlins stadium located in Miami, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the MLB, has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012 being one of the newest in the major leagues, will be the scene for the match between Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic, one of the most anticipated for what is at stake for both teams, although the big favorite is the Caribbean team Dominican Republic.
Where and how to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The game will not be televised.
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV application.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
This is the kickoff time for the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic game on March 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Background
The record leans towards the Dominican Republic, as they have met 5 times, leaving a record of 3 games won for the Dominican Republic and 2 games won for Puerto Rico, so tomorrow the Dominicans will be the favorites to win this game that looks to have many runs and emotions.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico comes from defeating Israel 10-0 and that keeps them in the fight with a record of 2 games won and one lost, they will face Dominican Republic in a game that will define the last ticket to the next round of the group, Venezuela is the leader of their group with a perfect record of 3-0, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic comes from defeating Nicaragua 6-1, with an offensive power and today will face Israel with the intention of fighting for a place in the next round, tomorrow they will face Puerto Rico, a game that promises to be one of the best of the group, with two teams full of players with a lot of quality.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live telecast of the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic game, corresponding to Day 4 of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at LoanDepot Park at 5:00 pm.