Israel vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in World Baseball Classic

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs Venezuela live, as well as the latest information from Mundial de Béisbol. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Venezuela Roster
Israel Roster
Pitchers: Brandon Gold, Colton Gordon, Dean Kremer, Robert Stock, Richard Bleier, Daniel Federman, Jake Fishman, Andrew Gross, Rob Kaminsky, Alex Katz, Evan Kravetz, Kyle Molnar, Bubby Rosman, Jacob Steinmetz, Joey Wagman, Jack Weinberger, Zack Weiss, Josh Wolf.
Catchers: Ryan Lavarnway, Garrett Stubbs.
Infielders: Zack Gelof, Ty Kelly, Noah Mendlinger, Matt Mervis, Danny Valencia, Michael Wielansky.
Outfielders: Alex Dickerson, Jakob Goldfarb, Spencer Horwitz, Joc Pederson.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Venezuela of 15th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 AM.
Spain: 5:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Israel vs Venezuela can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Venezuela Qualifying
On the other hand, Venezuela remains at the top of Group D with two wins in two matches. The Venezuelans have one foot in the next round and this victory would mean the qualification to the round of 16 of the World Baseball Classic, so they will go for the win, since their pursuers are all tied at one except for their rival, Nicaragua, which does not know what it means to win yet in this competition.
Israel Qualifying
As for the locals, Israel is in penultimate position with one win and one loss in its passage through this World Cup. Undoubtedly, an early final for the duel of positions to get into the next round of the World Cup, due to the fact that there are two rounds left. This match is vital for Israel if they want to stay in the fight for a place in the next round.
Venezuela's last game
Venezuela won convincingly against Puerto Rico to take the lead in the standings of its group in the World Baseball Classic by three runs, 6-9. The Venezuelans started the game well, scoring four runs in the first inning and three in the second inning, getting a good number of runs to psychologically unbalance their opponent, who tried to come back but were unable to overcome Venezuela.
Israel's last game
Israel lost in its last game against Puerto Rico by a resounding 10-0. Puerto Rico went on a six-run first in two innings. In the fifth inning they added three more runs and then increased the score to one more run. Finally, Puerto Rico defeated Israel 10-0.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Israel vs Venezuela this Wednesday, March 15 at 17.00 Spanish time. The game is part of the World Baseball Classic. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.