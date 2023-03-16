Colombia vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch USA vs Colombia live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
Previous confrontations United States vs Colombia
There is only one previous meeting between these two teams in the WBC, in the 2017 edition, when the Stars and Stripes won by a score of 3-2.
Roster- Colombia
Pitchers: Adrian Almeida (22), Danis Correa (41), Nabil Crismatt (74), William Cuevas (32), Luis De Avila (34), Santiago Florez (50), Ruben Galindo (53), Pedro Garcia (72), Rio Gomez (29), Yapson Gomez (30), Tayron Guerrero (56), Jasier Herrera (98), Jeffry Nino (19), Carlos Ocampo (41), Jhon Romero (26), Reiver Sanmartin (52), Julio Vivas (90), Ezequiel Zabaleta (48), Guillermo Zuñiga (66).
Catchers: Jorge Alfaro (38), Gustavo Campero (12), Elias Díaz (35), Meibrys Viloria (20).
Infielders: Jordan Diaz (13), Dayan Frias (77), Dilson Herrera (3), Evan Mendoza (27), Fabian Pertuz (11), Reynaldo Rodriguez (16), Adrián Sanchez (9), Gio Urshela (39).
Outfielders: Jesus Marriaga (6), Oscar Mercado (36), Harold Ramírez (43).
Managers & Coaches: Jolbert Cabrera (8- Manager), Jose Mosquera (15- Bench Coach), Jorge Cortes (23- Hitting Coach), Walter Miranda (44- Pitching Coach), Ronald Ramirez (10- First Base Coach), Jair Fernandez (5- Third Base Coach), Jhonatan Solano (21- Bullpen Catcher), Orlando Cabrera (18- Assistant Coach).
How does Colombia get to the WBC 2023?
Colombia in their only victory in the first game defeated Mexico by a score of 5-4, while they accumulated two defeats in a row, 7-5 against Great Britain and 5-0 against Canada.
The Colombian team will have to beat USA to keep their place among the qualifiers for the next edition of the WBC.
Roster- USA
Pitchers: Jason Adam (47), Daniel Bard (52), David Bednar (53), Kyle Freeland (21), Kendall Graveman (49), Merrill Kelly (29), Aaron Loup (26), Lance Lynn (33), Nick Martinez (22), Miles Mikolas (39), Adam Ottavino (0), Ryan Pressly (55), Brady Singer (51), Adam Wainwright (50), Devin Williams (38).
Catchers: Kyle Higashioka (66), J.T. Realmuto (10), Will Smith (16).
Infielders: Pete Alonso (20), Tim Anderson (7), Nolan Arenado (28), Paul Goldschmidt (46), Trea Turner (8), Bobby Witt Jr. (15).
Outfielders: Mookie Betts (3), Jeff McNeil (1), Cedric Mullins (31), Kyle Schwarber (12), Mike Trout (27), Kyle Tucker (30).
Managers and Coaches: Mark DeRosa (4-Manager), Jerry Manuel (11-Bench Coach), Brian McCann (34-Bench Coach), Ken Griffey Jr. (24-Batting Coach), Andy Pettitte (13-Pitching Coach), Lou Collier (6-First Base Coach), Dino Ebel (14-Third Base Coach), Dave Righetti (19-Bullpen Coach), Michael Young (9-Batting Practice Pitcher), Carlos Muñoz (96-Bullpen Catcher).
How will the USA get to the WBC 2023?
USA won its first match against Great Britain by a score of 6-2. Then, they were surprised by Mexico, who defeated them by a score of 11-5. In the last game, they defeated Canada by a score of 12-1 to reach the last day with a 2-1 record. The defending champions must beat Colombia to qualify for the next round.
The stadium
The match between USA and Colombia will take place at Chase Field Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), this stadium is where the Arizona Diamondbacks play their home games, it was built in 1998 and has a capacity for approximately 48,550 spectators.
On the road to the quarterfinals
The last day is played, the USA puts its qualification at stake against Colombia, who in turn seek to ensure their qualification to the next edition of the World Baseball Classic.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the opening game USA vs Colombia, corresponding to the fifth day of Group C of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at Chase Field at 9:00 pm eastern time in USA.