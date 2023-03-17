Mexico vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match
Photo: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments, VAVEL will begin live streaming Puerto Rico vs Mexico, as well as the latest information coming out of LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned for play-by-play coverage of the match here on VAVEL.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
In Streaming, through Fox Sports App.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:50 PM2 hours ago

Japan awaits semifinal opponent

Japan defeated Italy in the quarterfinals, the Japanese are waiting for the winner of the Mexico-Puerto Rico match for their semifinal clash.
12:45 PM2 hours ago

Previous clashes

This will be the second meeting between the teams of Puerto Rico and Mexico in the WBC. In the 2017 edition, they faced each other in the first round, with a 9-4 victory for the Puerto Ricans.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Mexico

Pitchers: Jaime Arias (8), Erubiel Armenta (23), Javier Assad (77), Manny Barreda (50), Victor Castaneda (82), Luis Cessa (85), Jesus Cruz (49), Giovanny Gallegos (65), Yeury Gervacio (1), Felipe Gonzalez (1), Adrián Martínez (55), Oliver Pérez (29), Roel Ramírez (53), Alan Rangel (84), Gerardo Reyes (33), Wilmer Rios (20), JoJo Romero (14), Jake Sanchez (48), Patrick Sandoval (43), Julio Urías (7), José Urquidy (59), César Vargas (46), Taijuan Walker (99), Samuel Zazueta (16).

Catchers: Austin Barnes (15), Angel Lopez (4), Alexis Wilson (51).

Infielders: Jonathan Aranda (62), Joey Meneses (32), Isaac Paredes (17), Rowdy Tellez (11), Alan Trejo (13), Luis Urías (3), Roberto Valenzuela (38).

Outfielders: Randy Arozarena (56), Jose Cardona (24), Jarren Duran (2), Alek Thomas (5), Alex Verdugo (27).

Managers & Coaches: Benji Gil (30- Manager), Vinny Castilla (9- Bench Coach), Jacob Cruz (18- Hitting Coach), Bobby Magallanes (70- Hitting Coach), Elmer Dessens (45- Pitching Coach), Gil Velazquez (12- First Base Coach), Tony Perezchica (21- Third Base Coach), Horacio Ramirez (26- Bullpen Coach), Ever Magallanes (71- Bullpen Pitcher).

12:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Mexico reach the quarterfinals of the WBC 2023?

Mexico took first place in Group C of the WBC, with a 3-1 record, recovering from an opening loss to Colombia

The Mexican team, led by Julio Urias and Randy Arozarena, is looking to advance to the semifinals.

12:30 PM2 hours ago

Roster- Puerto Rico

Pitchers: Jonathan Bermudez (54), José Berríos (37), Alex Claudio (58), Fernando Cruz (28), José De León (87), Alexis Díaz (43), Edwin Díaz (39), Jose Espada (35), Dominic Hamel (52), Jorge López (48), Anthony Maldonado (64), Jovani Moran (16), Nicholas Padilla (41), Emilio Pagán (13), Luis Quinones (45), Yacksel Ríos (75), Dereck Rodríguez (30), Héctor Santiago (53), Marcus Stroman (0), Duane Underwood Jr. (56).

Catchers: Martín Maldonado (15), MJ Melendez (10), Christian Vázquez (7).

Infielders: Javier Báez (9), Edwin Díaz (18), Enrique Hernández (5), Francisco Lindor (12), Vimael Machín (31), Emmanuel Rivera (26), Neftali Soto (99).

Outfielders: Johneshwy Fargas (32), Henry Ramos (14), Eddie Rosario (17), Nelson Velázquez (40).

Managers & Coaches: Yadier Molina (4- Manager), Alex Cintron (73- Bench Coach), Victor Rodríguez (23- Hitting Coach), Juan Gonzalez (19- Assistant Hitting Coach), Ricky Bones (27- Pitching Coach), José Molina (6- First Base Coach), Luis Rivera (2- Third Base Coach), Jose Rosado (50- Bullpen Coach).

12:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Puerto Rico arrive at the WBC 2023?

Puerto Rico reaches the semifinals after finishing second in Group D with a 3-1 record, eliminating the favored Dominican Republic in a head-to-head match. 

This time, it faces Mexico for a berth in the semifinals of the tournament. 

12:20 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

LoanDepot Park is the venue that will host the quarterfinal, semifinal and final games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With a capacity of 36.742 people, a great party is expected tonight.
Photo: MLB.com
Photo: MLB.com
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game Puerto Rico vs México, corresponding to the matchday of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the LoanDepot park at 19:00 hours USA ET time.
VAVEL Logo