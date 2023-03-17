Mexico vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned
How and where to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live?
In Streaming, through Fox Sports App.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Japan awaits semifinal opponent
Previous clashes
Roster- Mexico
Catchers: Austin Barnes (15), Angel Lopez (4), Alexis Wilson (51).
Infielders: Jonathan Aranda (62), Joey Meneses (32), Isaac Paredes (17), Rowdy Tellez (11), Alan Trejo (13), Luis Urías (3), Roberto Valenzuela (38).
Outfielders: Randy Arozarena (56), Jose Cardona (24), Jarren Duran (2), Alek Thomas (5), Alex Verdugo (27).
Managers & Coaches: Benji Gil (30- Manager), Vinny Castilla (9- Bench Coach), Jacob Cruz (18- Hitting Coach), Bobby Magallanes (70- Hitting Coach), Elmer Dessens (45- Pitching Coach), Gil Velazquez (12- First Base Coach), Tony Perezchica (21- Third Base Coach), Horacio Ramirez (26- Bullpen Coach), Ever Magallanes (71- Bullpen Pitcher).
How does Mexico reach the quarterfinals of the WBC 2023?
The Mexican team, led by Julio Urias and Randy Arozarena, is looking to advance to the semifinals.
Roster- Puerto Rico
Catchers: Martín Maldonado (15), MJ Melendez (10), Christian Vázquez (7).
Infielders: Javier Báez (9), Edwin Díaz (18), Enrique Hernández (5), Francisco Lindor (12), Vimael Machín (31), Emmanuel Rivera (26), Neftali Soto (99).
Outfielders: Johneshwy Fargas (32), Henry Ramos (14), Eddie Rosario (17), Nelson Velázquez (40).
Managers & Coaches: Yadier Molina (4- Manager), Alex Cintron (73- Bench Coach), Victor Rodríguez (23- Hitting Coach), Juan Gonzalez (19- Assistant Hitting Coach), Ricky Bones (27- Pitching Coach), José Molina (6- First Base Coach), Luis Rivera (2- Third Base Coach), Jose Rosado (50- Bullpen Coach).
How does Puerto Rico arrive at the WBC 2023?
This time, it faces Mexico for a berth in the semifinals of the tournament.