Scotland vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Six Nations
Scotland in Six Nations // Source: GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Scotland vs Italy live here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Scotland vs Italy live, as well as the latest information coming out of Edinburgh. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 AM3 hours ago

Italy's possible line-up

15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Lorenzo Cannone.
16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Luca Morisi.
1:50 AM3 hours ago

Possible lineup for Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson.
1:45 AM3 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Italy of 18th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

1:40 AM3 hours ago

Photo

Scotland national team // Source; GettyImages
Scotland national team // Source; GettyImages
1:35 AM3 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Scotland vs Italy can be watched on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
1:30 AM4 hours ago

Scotland ranking

Scotland is positioned in third place in the standings, the Scots have won two matches, England and Wales, while they have been defeated by Ireland and France. This victory can qualify them for the next round, as the second position is at stake.
1:25 AM4 hours ago

Italy ranking

On the other side, Italy is positioned at the last place in the Six Nations group, as they have lost in all the matches. Against the Scots, they will be looking for a win to open their points tally on this final matchday.
1:20 AM4 hours ago

Italy's last match

Italy lost in their last match to Wales by a heavy defeat. The result of the match was 17-29 consolidating the last position of the Six Nations qualifying group. Wales started leading the match from the early stages, as in the first half they were leading by 19 points, which put half sentence of the match. The second half, Italy looked for a comeback scoring 14 points, but they could not achieve anything feasible, as the Welsh did not stop scoring. Finally Wales took the victory to finish second last in the standings.
1:15 AM4 hours ago

Scotland's last match

Scotland lost by 15 points against Ireland. The result of the match was 7-22 for the Irish. Scotland started the match scoring a try by Jones and the conversion by Russell. The Irish turned it around in the first half to go into the break leading by a touchdown. In the second half, Ireland outplayed the Scots, scoring 14 points in the last 40 minutes to secure top spot in the Six Nations standings.
1:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Scotland vs Italy this Saturday, March 18 at 13.30 Spanish time. The match is part of the Six Nations matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo