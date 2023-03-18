Scotland vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Six Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Scotland vs Italy live, as well as the latest information coming out of Edinburgh. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Italy's possible line-up
15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Lorenzo Cannone.
16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Luca Morisi.
Possible lineup for Scotland
15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Italy of 18th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Scotland vs Italy can be watched on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Scotland ranking
Scotland is positioned in third place in the standings, the Scots have won two matches, England and Wales, while they have been defeated by Ireland and France. This victory can qualify them for the next round, as the second position is at stake.
Italy ranking
On the other side, Italy is positioned at the last place in the Six Nations group, as they have lost in all the matches. Against the Scots, they will be looking for a win to open their points tally on this final matchday.
Italy's last match
Italy lost in their last match to Wales by a heavy defeat. The result of the match was 17-29 consolidating the last position of the Six Nations qualifying group. Wales started leading the match from the early stages, as in the first half they were leading by 19 points, which put half sentence of the match. The second half, Italy looked for a comeback scoring 14 points, but they could not achieve anything feasible, as the Welsh did not stop scoring. Finally Wales took the victory to finish second last in the standings.
Scotland's last match
Scotland lost by 15 points against Ireland. The result of the match was 7-22 for the Irish. Scotland started the match scoring a try by Jones and the conversion by Russell. The Irish turned it around in the first half to go into the break leading by a touchdown. In the second half, Ireland outplayed the Scots, scoring 14 points in the last 40 minutes to secure top spot in the Six Nations standings.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Scotland vs Italy this Saturday, March 18 at 13.30 Spanish time. The match is part of the Six Nations matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.