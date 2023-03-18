England vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Six Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible England lineup
Steve Borthwick may field the following starting XI. The possible England lineup may be as follows: Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt, Van Poorvliet, Farrell, Hassell-Collins, Lawrence, Slade, Malins and Steward.
Possible Ireland lineup
15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Conor Murray, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Rob Herring, 1 Andrew Porter.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game England vs Ireland of 18th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 1:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between England vs Ireland can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Ireland Qualification
Ireland have won against all their opponents in these Six Nations. Now against England they want to make full in this qualification in this qualifying group. The Irish want to consolidate the first place despite the fact that the French are in a good form.
England Qualification
England are looking to break into the top two to get into the next round. The English have beaten the last two qualifiers, Italy and Wales, and lost to France and Scotland. A win against the leaders would make them fight for one of these top positions.
Ireland last match
Scotland lost by 15 points to Ireland. The score of the match was 7-22 for the Irish. Scotland started the match scoring a try by Jones and the conversion by Russell. The Irish turned it around in the first half to go into the break leading by a touchdown. In the second half, Ireland outplayed the Scots, scoring 14 points in the last 40 minutes to secure top spot in the Six Nations standings.
England's last match
England lost convincingly to the French by 47 points. The result of the match was 10-53. A good performance by Ramos meant that the French went into the break leading by 24 points. The second half was somewhat similar to the first 40 minutes, as they scored 26 points in the latter half. In the end the English were defeated by a great France.
Welcome to the online broadcast of England vs Ireland this Saturday, March 18 at 18.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the Six Nations matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.