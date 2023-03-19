Saudi Arabian GP LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch F1 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Saudi Arabian GP Live Score in F1 2023
What time is Saudi Arabian GP event for F1 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on F1TV
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on F1TV
Brazil: 2:00 PM on F1TV
Chile: 2:00 PM on F1TV
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM on F1TV
Colombia: 12:00 PM on F1TV
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on F1TV
United States (ET): 13:00 PM on F1TV
Spain: 6:00 PM on F1TV
Mexico: 11:00 AM on F1TV and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on F1TV
Peru: 12:00 PM on F1TV
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on F1TV
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Background
2022
Max Verstappen won last year, second place went to Charles Leclerc and third to Carlos Sainz, highlighting that the Aztec driver could not stay in the first position and settled for fourth place.
2021
Two years ago, the British Lewis Hamilton won the first step, the second was for Max Verstappen and the podium was completed by the Finn Valtteri Bottas. In that race the Mexican driver did not fare well and due to a collision he could not finish the race and was left without scoring points.
Happy with the start
"It's a great start, it's a good comeback as a team, we worked very hard during the winter. We got the 1-2 in the race, we have a very strong package," he said.
It should be recalled that the controversy was triggered by a video that was leaked, since Max was told to slow down even though he had an 11-second advantage over the Czech, but the Dutch driver did not want to. It should be recalled that last season Verstappen and Perez had strong friction for this reason, we will have to see how the race of both will develop this weekend.
Formula 1 constructors' standings 2023
Aston Martin, 23 points
Mercedes, 16 points
Ferrari, 12 points
Alfa Romero Racing, 4 points
Alphine F1 Team, 2 points
Williams, 1 point
Alphatauri, 0 points
Haas F1 Team, 0 points
McLaren, 0 points
Formula 1 drivers' standings 2023
Sergio Perez, 18 points, Red Bull
Fernando Alonso, 15 points, Aston Martin
Carlos Sainz, 12 points, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, 10 points, Mercedes AMG
Lance Stroll, 8 points, Aston Martin
George Russell, 6 points, Mercedes
Valterru Bottas, 4 points, Alfa Romeo
Pierre Gasly, 2 points, Alpine F1 Team
Alexander Albon, 1 point, Williams
Nico Hulkenberg, 0 points, Haas F1 Team
Esteban Ocon, 0 points, Alpine F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, 0 points, Ferrari
Nycj de Vries, 0 points, Alphatauri
Lando Norris, 0 points, McLaren
Guanyu Zhou, 0 points, Alfa Romeo
Yuki Tsunoda, o points, Alphatauri
Logan Sargeant, 0 points, Williams
Felipe Drugovich, 0 points
Oscar Piastri, 0 points, McLaren