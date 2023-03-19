Saudi Arabian GP LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch F1 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Saudi Arabian GP Live Score in F1 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Saudi Arabian GP match for the F1 2023 on VAVEL US.

 

Foto: EFE
Image: EFE
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Saudi Arabian GP event for F1 2023?

This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabian GP of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on F1TV

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on F1TV

Brazil: 2:00 PM on F1TV

Chile: 2:00 PM on F1TV

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM on F1TV

Colombia: 12:00 PM on F1TV

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on F1TV

United States (ET): 13:00 PM on F1TV

Spain: 6:00 PM on F1TV

Mexico: 11:00 AM on F1TV and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on F1TV

Peru: 12:00 PM on F1TV

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on F1TV

7:50 AMan hour ago

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Background

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has only been held twice, the first time in 2021 and the second in 2022. The venue is the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, which has 6.175 kilometers through its 3.84 miles and 50 laps, remembering that last year's Pole Position was won by the Mexican Sergio Perez.

2022

Max Verstappen won last year, second place went to Charles Leclerc and third to Carlos Sainz, highlighting that the Aztec driver could not stay in the first position and settled for fourth place.

2021

Two years ago, the British Lewis Hamilton won the first step, the second was for Max Verstappen and the podium was completed by the Finn Valtteri Bottas. In that race the Mexican driver did not fare well and due to a collision he could not finish the race and was left without scoring points.

7:45 AMan hour ago

Happy with the start

At the end of the first race, Mexican driver Sergio Perez said he was happy for having finished in second place and having made the 1-2 for his team after a hard work during the preseason.

"It's a great start, it's a good comeback as a team, we worked very hard during the winter. We got the 1-2 in the race, we have a very strong package," he said.

It should be recalled that the controversy was triggered by a video that was leaked, since Max was told to slow down even though he had an 11-second advantage over the Czech, but the Dutch driver did not want to. It should be recalled that last season Verstappen and Perez had strong friction for this reason, we will have to see how the race of both will develop this weekend.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Formula 1 constructors' standings 2023

Red Bull, 43 points

Aston Martin, 23 points

Mercedes, 16 points

Ferrari, 12 points

Alfa Romero Racing, 4 points

Alphine F1 Team, 2 points

Williams, 1 point

Alphatauri, 0 points

Haas F1 Team, 0 points

McLaren, 0 points

7:35 AM2 hours ago

Formula 1 drivers' standings 2023

Max Verstappen, 25 points, Red Bull

Sergio Perez, 18 points, Red Bull

Fernando Alonso, 15 points, Aston Martin

Carlos Sainz, 12 points, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, 10 points, Mercedes AMG

Lance Stroll, 8 points, Aston Martin

George Russell, 6 points, Mercedes

Valterru Bottas, 4 points, Alfa Romeo

Pierre Gasly, 2 points, Alpine F1 Team

Alexander Albon, 1 point, Williams

Nico Hulkenberg, 0 points, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, 0 points, Alpine F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, 0 points, Ferrari

Nycj de Vries, 0 points, Alphatauri

Lando Norris, 0 points, McLaren

Guanyu Zhou, 0 points, Alfa Romeo

Yuki Tsunoda, o points, Alphatauri

Logan Sargeant, 0 points, Williams

Felipe Drugovich, 0 points

Oscar Piastri, 0 points, McLaren

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Saudi Arabian GP event will be played at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Yeda, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the F1 2023: Saudi Arabian GP!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo