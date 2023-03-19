USA vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will start streaming Cuba vs USA live on VAVEL, along with the latest information coming out of LoanDepot park. Stay tuned for the play-by-play of the match here on VAVEL.
How and where to watch Cuba vs USA live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.
In Streaming, on Fox Sports APP.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Face to Face: Cuba vs. the United States
This will be the first meeting between the USA and Cuba; they have never faced each other in the five editions of the tournament. Both teams are seeking their second final in the history of the tournament.
Roster- United States
Pitchers: Jason Adam (47), Daniel Bard (52), David Bednar (53), Kyle Freeland (21), Kendall Graveman (49), Merrill Kelly (29), Aaron Loup (26), Lance Lynn (33), Nick Martinez (22), Miles Mikolas (39), Adam Ottavino (0), Ryan Pressly (55), Brady Singer (51), Adam Wainwright (50), Devin Williams (38).
How does USA reach the WBC 2023 semifinals?
USA was second in its group and in the semifinals eliminated Venezuela, which had a perfect record. The reigning champion must now overcome Cuba to reach its second consecutive WBC final.
Roster- Cuba National Team
Pitchers: Frank Alvarez (22), Ronald Bolaños (57), Naykel Cruz (21), Roenis Elías (55), Onelki Garcia (98), Elian Leyva (53), Raidel Martinez (92), Livan Moinelo (89), Yeudis Reyes (47), Jose Rodriguez (30), Yariel Rodriguez (29), Miguel Romero (45), Carlos Viera (83), Yoennis Yera (58).
Catchers: Ariel Martinez (40), Andrys Perez (17), Lorenzo Quintana (16).
Infielders: Erisbel Arruebarrena (71), Dayan Garcia (44), Yurisbel Gracial (27), Andy Ibáñez (77), Luis Mateo (8), Yoán Moncada (10), Yadil Mujica (5).
Outfielders: Yoenis Cespedes (52), Alfredo Despaigne (54), Yadir Drake (33), Yoelkis Guibert (7), Luis Robert Jr. (88), Roel Santos (1).
Managers & Coaches: Armando Johnson (6- Manager), German Mesa (11- Bench Coach), Orestestes (11- Bench Coach), Orestes Kindelan (46- Batting Coach), Jose Elosegui (24- Pitching Coach), Pedro Luis Lazo (99- Pitching Coach), Armando Ferrer (9- First Base Coach), Rafael Munoz (39- Third Base Coach), Ivan Prieto (66- Bullpen Catcher), Humberto Guevara (37- Coach).
How does Cuba reach the semifinals of the WBC 2023?
The Cuban team qualified with many doubts to the quarterfinals, but defeated Australia in that round, defeating them by a score of 4-3.
Cuba will be looking for its second WBC final, and the first since the 2006 edition, where it lost to Japan in the final.
Trea Turner leads U.S. into semifinals
The reigning champion is still in the race, the United States stayed safe after defeating Venezuela by nine runs to seven. Trea Turner's grand slam was key to the victory.
The Stadium
LoanDepot Park is the venue that will host the semifinal and final games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With a capacity of 367,422,000 people, a great party is expected tonight.
Welcome
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the opening game Cuba vs USA, corresponding to the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic 2023. The game will take place at the LoanDepot park at 19:00 hours USA ET time.