Mexico vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Japan online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The Mexico vs Japan match will be televised through Imagen TV channel.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Japan in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV app and the Imagen TV app.
LoanDepot Park
The Marlins stadium located in Miami, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the MLB, has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012 being one of the newest in the major leagues, will be the stage for the Mexico vs Japan game, one of the most anticipated for what is at stake for both teams, although there is no favorite in this game full of emotion, This stadium will also be used for the grand finale of the World Baseball Classic, one of the most beautiful in the major leagues.
What time is the Mexico vs Japan game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
This is the kickoff time for the Mexico vs Japan match on March 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 5:00 PM Imagen TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Other Semifinal
The other match will be the United States vs. Cuba, two teams that have arrived after eliminating very talented teams. Yesterday the United States defeated Venezuela, a country that was undefeated going into the match, but the American talent came to the fore in this semifinal match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on full squads for this match where there is no favorite, and there will be players of great quality in both squads.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and that was in 2021 in the Olympic Games, the scoreboard was tilted to Japan with a score of 7-4, Mexico with that experience will seek to change their mistakes and be able to defeat the Asian country and make history.
How does Japan arrive?
On the other hand, Japan has just eliminated Australia, a team that they defeated very easily with the help of their star pitcher Ohtani, they will seek to reach the final but first they must defeat the motivated Mexican team, one of the qualities of this team is that they have a very good bullpen, something that they should take advantage of given the danger that the Mexicans have shown in the Bat, we expect a game full of emotions and goals.
How does Mexico arrive?
The Mexican national team has just made history in the World Baseball Classic by reaching the semifinals for the first time, defeating Puerto Rico 5-4, coming from behind with a bad start by Julio Urias, they will face Japan, a team that is undefeated and with the task of reaching the final and doing something never seen before in the history of Mexican baseball, the star of the last game was Randy Arozarena, who with a great catch in the 8th inning gave him enough motivation for Mexico to reach the semifinals, another player who was key to the Mexican victory was Isaac Paredes, who hit the home run that started the Mexican comeback and victory.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mexico vs. Japan game, corresponding to the Semifinal of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at LoanDepot Field, at 5:00 pm.