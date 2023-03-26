David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch fight 2023
Image: Solo Boxeo

Update Live Commentary
7:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Live Score in fight 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
6:55 PMan hour ago

What time is David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant match for fight 2023?

This is the start time of the fight David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant of March 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Spain: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 20:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

6:50 PMan hour ago

Complete card

These are the fights that will be on tonight's card:

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, for the WBC interim super middleweight title.

Jesus Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer; super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela; lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos; Welterweight

6:45 PMan hour ago

He's excited

For his part, Plante noted that one of the dates he most wanted to make it happen was this one to show what he's made of and let the fans know he's back at the top level.

"After I knocked out Dirrell, I made it very clear that I wanted to go after the biggest fight possible in the division. This fight is one of the most anticipated and here I am, again, showing the whole world why I am one of boxing's biggest attractions. I feel sharp and in good shape. I'm looking forward to March 25 to not only give the people what they are all waiting for, but also to show who is the better of the two," he said.

6:40 PMan hour ago

How is Caleb Plant coming along?

While Caleb Plant returns to the ring with the mission of winning the interim title, since he has fought 22 times with a total of 21 wins (12 by way of chloroform) and one loss, which he suffered against Mexican Canelo Alvarez. His most recent fight was on October 15, 2022, when he defeated his compatriot Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round by knockout.
6:35 PMan hour ago

He's going to beat him

The American fighter sentenced a victory this Saturday, March 25 after both fighters have talked a lot outside the ring, but the important thing will be what happens up on the canvas.

"I already want to get in the ring to kick his ass. The night of March 25 will be spectacular for boxing lovers, and I'm very excited to give the people the beating they've been longing to see," he said.

Foto: Miilenio
Image: Miilenio
6:30 PMan hour ago

How is David Benavidez coming along?

The U.S. born fighter arrives as the favorite after being undefeated as a professional at the age of 26, having won 26 fights in 26 careers, 23 of which have been by knockout. His last fight was on May 21, 2022, when he defeated Canadian David Lemieux by chloroform in the third round.
6:25 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant match will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:59 pm ET.
6:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the fight 2023: David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide you with pre-fight analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
