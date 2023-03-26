David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch fight 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Live Score in fight 2023
What time is David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant match for fight 2023?
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 4:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 20:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Complete card
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, for the WBC interim super middleweight title.
Jesus Ramos vs. Joseph Spencer; super welterweight
Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela; lightweight
Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos; Welterweight
He's excited
"After I knocked out Dirrell, I made it very clear that I wanted to go after the biggest fight possible in the division. This fight is one of the most anticipated and here I am, again, showing the whole world why I am one of boxing's biggest attractions. I feel sharp and in good shape. I'm looking forward to March 25 to not only give the people what they are all waiting for, but also to show who is the better of the two," he said.
How is Caleb Plant coming along?
He's going to beat him
"I already want to get in the ring to kick his ass. The night of March 25 will be spectacular for boxing lovers, and I'm very excited to give the people the beating they've been longing to see," he said.