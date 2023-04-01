WrestleMania 39 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch in WWE Premium
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here WrestleMania 39 Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the WWE WrestleMania 39 Premium Event live, as well as the latest information from Sofi Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live fight updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch WrestleMania 39 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The WrestleMania 39 event will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: WWE Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the WrestleMania 39 game for WWE?

This is the start time of the game WrestleMania 39 of April 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Brazil: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Chile: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Colombia: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Spain: 1:00 AM (2 de abril) on WWE Network
Mexico: 5:00 PM on WWE Network
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Peru: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on WWE Network

1:45 PMan hour ago

Main Event - Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 38 last year, Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to WWE after being out of the company for six years, defeating Seth Rollins. At the same event, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion by retaining the Universal Championship and winning the WWE Championship.

A day after WrestleMania, Rhodes made it clear that he was returning to win the WWE Championship in honor of his father, who was never able to do so. However, in June he suffered a right pectoral injury, which sidelined him from the ring for seven months.

After completing his rehab, 'The American Nightmare' returned at Royal Rumble entering as #30. On the RAW afterward, he had a confrontation with Paul Heyman, who told him that Roman Reings (who was trained by Cody's father) was the son his father always wanted to have.

Rhodes appeared on the March 3 SmackDown to confront Reigns face-to-face for the first time. Rhodes said that throughout his career, he had always overcome adversity and would do so again at WrestleMania. Reigns reinforced what Heyman had said, then told Rhodes that at WrestleMania, if there was anything Dusty didn't teach his own son, Reigns would.

1:40 PMan hour ago

Main Event - Night 1: Chalotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

At Royal Rumble 2023, Rhea Ripley won the women's battle royal and earned a title option for the women's championship of her choice at WrestleMania 39. On the next edition of RAW, the winner chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, arguing it as a rematch from WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where Flair won that year's women's battle royal, choosing her as her opponent when she was NXT Women's Champion, defeating her and taking the title from her. This will be the first women's rematch at WrestleMania in history.
1:35 PMan hour ago

Luchas pactadas - Noche 2

  • WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Singles Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa) v. Cody Rhodes.
  • Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre vs.
  • Singles Match for the RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka.
  • Singles Match in Hell In a Cell: Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Bálor.
  • Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP).
  • WrestleMania Showcase Match Women: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.
1:30 PMan hour ago

Agreed Fights - Night 1

  • United States Championship singles match: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena.
  • Singles Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul.
  • Six-woman Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky).
  • Tag Team Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
  • Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.
  • WrestleMania Showcase Match Men: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
  • Singles Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.
1:25 PMan hour ago

Two nights of pure action

WrestleMania 39 promises to be one of the best events in WWE history. The rivalry that is taking place around the main titles of the company, have the expectation to the maximum. The empire that Roman Reigns has built in the nearly 1,000 days he has as champion and the return of Cody Rhodes from the Royal Rumble will give us one of the most tense matches in recent memory.

But, for the former, we have to wait until Sunday night. While that, on Saturday night, the action will be opened by John Cena, who will have his return to a WrestleMania since his last appearance at the great event in its thirty-sixth version (2020). The 'Cenation' leader will face Austin Theory, current United States champion, where we are probably seeing one of the last ring appearances of the 16-time world champion in the company.

1:20 PM2 hours ago

The event will be held at Sofi Stadium

The WrestleMania 39 event will be held at Sofi Stadium, located in Inglewood, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, which serves as the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, host of SuperBowl LVI, opened in 2020, and has a capacity of 70,000 spectators.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the WWE Premium Live Event: WrestleMania 39 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo