WrestleMania 39 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch in WWE Premium

Tune in here WrestleMania 39 Live Score!
How to watch WrestleMania 39 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: WWE Network
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the WrestleMania 39 game for WWE?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Brazil: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Chile: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Colombia: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Spain: 1:00 AM (2 de abril) on WWE Network
Mexico: 5:00 PM on WWE Network
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Peru: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Main Event - Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
A day after WrestleMania, Rhodes made it clear that he was returning to win the WWE Championship in honor of his father, who was never able to do so. However, in June he suffered a right pectoral injury, which sidelined him from the ring for seven months.
After completing his rehab, 'The American Nightmare' returned at Royal Rumble entering as #30. On the RAW afterward, he had a confrontation with Paul Heyman, who told him that Roman Reings (who was trained by Cody's father) was the son his father always wanted to have.
Rhodes appeared on the March 3 SmackDown to confront Reigns face-to-face for the first time. Rhodes said that throughout his career, he had always overcome adversity and would do so again at WrestleMania. Reigns reinforced what Heyman had said, then told Rhodes that at WrestleMania, if there was anything Dusty didn't teach his own son, Reigns would.
Main Event - Night 1: Chalotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Luchas pactadas - Noche 2
- WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Singles Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa) v. Cody Rhodes.
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre vs.
- Singles Match for the RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka.
- Singles Match in Hell In a Cell: Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Bálor.
- Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP).
- WrestleMania Showcase Match Women: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.
Agreed Fights - Night 1
- United States Championship singles match: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena.
- Singles Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul.
- Six-woman Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky).
- Tag Team Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
- Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.
- WrestleMania Showcase Match Men: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
- Singles Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.
Two nights of pure action
But, for the former, we have to wait until Sunday night. While that, on Saturday night, the action will be opened by John Cena, who will have his return to a WrestleMania since his last appearance at the great event in its thirty-sixth version (2020). The 'Cenation' leader will face Austin Theory, current United States champion, where we are probably seeing one of the last ring appearances of the 16-time world champion in the company.