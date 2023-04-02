Highlights and best moments of WrestleMania 39
10:56 PMan hour ago

END OF TRANSMISSION! THE ERA OF THE BLOODLINE CONTINUES!

Our coverage of WrestleMania 39 comes to an end! Thank you for being with us during these two intense days! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.
10:39 PMan hour ago

1, 2 AND 3!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! ROMAN REIGNS IS THE WINNER!!!!

HELP FROM SOLO SIKOA!!! LANZA!!!! It couldn't be any other way.... THREE COUNT AND ROMAN REIGNS IS THE WINNER AND STILL UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION!!!!
10:35 PMan hour ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOO!

The referee comes back into the ring, but Cody Rhodes' count to Roman Reigns goes to two and a half.
10:34 PMan hour ago

KEVIN OWENS AND SAMI ZAYN APPEAR!!!!

STUNER AND HELLUVAH KICK FOR ROMAN REIGNS !!!!
10:33 PMan hour ago

THE USOS ARE HERE!!

JIMMY AND JEY USO ATTACK CODY RHODES!!!!!
10:31 PMan hour ago

REFEREE KNOCKED OUT!

Cody Rhodes accidentally kicked the referee and now anything can happen. Inopportune timing for this to happen.
10:28 PMan hour ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOO! NOOOOOOOOO!!!!

CODY RHODES SURVIVES THE SPEAR! The count reaches two and a half! ROMAN REIGNS CAN'T BELIEVE IT!
10:26 PMan hour ago

Demanding fight!

FIGURE 4! Cody Rhodes attempted a submission hold, but Roman Reigns reversed it. They're doing everything!
10:24 PMan hour ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!

CODY RHODES ALSO SAYS NO! Roman Reigns applied a Superman Pounch, but didn't get the win.
10:23 PMan hour ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!

CODY RHODES NEARLY WON WITH A PEDIGREE! The count went to two and a half.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOO!!!!

ROMAN REIGNS WON'T GIVE IN! Cody Rhodes applied his "Cross Rhodes" and the count reached two.
10:19 PM2 hours ago

SOLO SIKOA OUT!

The referee sends Solo Sikoa out after he hit Cody Rhodes with a strap.
10:16 PM2 hours ago

ROMAN REIGNS GOES THROUGH THE TABLE!

The champion was looking for a bomb on the commentary table in English, but Cody Rhodes surprises him and drives him to fall into it.
10:14 PM2 hours ago

Only Sikoa starts to make a difference

First with a whiplash to the ribs, then taking momentum away from Cody Rhodes.... The first interventions of Solo Sikoa to favor Roman Reigns.
10:02 PM2 hours ago

Ring the bell!

RING THE BELL! GENTLEMEN! WE HAVE THE MAIN EVENT UNDERWAY!
9:52 PM2 hours ago

IT'S TIME FOR THE TRIBAL CHIEF!

Great entrance! At the height of the champion! ROMAN REIGNS IS HERE!
9:48 PM2 hours ago

THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE IS HERE!

Cody Rhodes, the challenger to the Undisputed Universal Championship is here!
9:43 PM2 hours ago

THE TIME HAS COME!

IT'S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT! The match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is coming up.
9:40 PM2 hours ago

The exalted ones appear!

The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, Andy Kaufman's family, Tim White's family and finally Rey Mysterio are in attendance tonight. WELCOME TO THE WWE HALL OF FAME!

9:31 PM2 hours ago

Historic Moment

The time has come to remember the new members of the WWE Hall of Fame.
9:24 PM2 hours ago

1, 2 Y 3!!! 3!!! 3!!! EDGE WINS!!!!

Incredible victory for Edge! Sandwich with two chairs over Finn Balor's head and a three count.
9:22 PM2 hours ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!

SPEAR FOR FINN BALOR BUT THE COUNT REACHES TWO AND A HALF!
9:21 PM3 hours ago

SUPER COUP DE GRACE FAILED!!!!

Finn Balor climbed a ramp in the cell, lunged to impact Edge but missed.
9:19 PM3 hours ago

THERE IS BLOOD!

Edge has thrown a ladder at Finn Balor and caused quite a bit of havoc!
9:12 PM3 hours ago

Counterpunch Finn Bálor!

Edge had set up a table and Finn Balor crashes it with a double dropkick.
9:09 PM3 hours ago

Edge's tremendous attack!

Edge secures Finn Balor in front of the cell corner with kendo sticks and finishes him off with double kicks.
9:06 PM3 hours ago

The fight begins!

The bell rings and immediately both go to look for objects under the ring.
9:02 PM3 hours ago

DEMON FINN BALOR!

Finn Bálor appears in his Demon version!
8:59 PM3 hours ago

THE BROOD EDGE!

First out is Edge in a SPECTACULAR outfit! The RatedR Superstar is here!
8:56 PM3 hours ago

What's next!

The match between Edge and "Demon" Finn Bálor in the Hell in a Cell is coming up.
8:55 PM3 hours ago

1, 2, 3!!! Snoop Dogg wins!!!

Snoop Dogg has his WrestleMania moment! The Rock-style People's Elbow and a three count!
8:53 PM3 hours ago

SNOOP DOGG IN ACTION!

Rapper knocks out The Miz twice and replaces Shane McMahon!
8:52 PM3 hours ago

Shane McMahon is injured...

Bad luck for Shane O'Mac who cannot continue in the fight.
8:50 PM3 hours ago

THERE IS A FIGHT!

Shane McMahon takes on The Miz.
8:50 PM3 hours ago

SHANE MCMAHON IS BACK!

Shane O'Mac is back in WWE!
8:45 PM3 hours ago

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!

Today's official attendance is 81,395 PEOPLE! for a total of 161,892 for both nights of WrestleMania.
8:40 PM3 hours ago

1, 2, 3!!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! BIANCA BELAIR RETAINS!!!!

GREAT FIGHT! La Superlativa prevails with her "Kiss of Death" after a show of strength when Asuka had her in her submission hold.
8:34 PM3 hours ago

The fight evened out

Now Bianca Belair and Asuka split some of their arsenal to look for the advantage.
8:27 PM3 hours ago

BOMB OUT OF THE RING!

Bianca Belair punishes Asuka, but the count goes to two and a half.
8:23 PM3 hours ago

Ring the bell!

BIANCA BELAIR AND ASUKA ARE IN THE RING AND THE MATCH BEGINS! RAW WOMEN'S TITLE ON THE LINE!
8:17 PM4 hours ago

More women!

IT'S TIME FOR THE RAW WOMEN'S TITLE MATCH!
8:12 PM4 hours ago

1, 2, 3!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! GÜNTHER WINS!!!!

SHEAMUS DUNKS MCINTYRE ON MCINTYRE! MCINTYRE DUNKS MCINTYRE IN THE CENTER OF THE RING! THREE COUNT TO RETAIN THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP STILL!

TREMENDOUS MATCH GENTLEMEN!

8:08 PM4 hours ago

1, 2, NOOOO!! NOOO!! NOO!!

CLAYMORE FOR SHEAMUS!!!! THE COUNT GETS TO TWO AND A HALF TOO!!!!
8:08 PM4 hours ago

1, 2, NOOOO!! NOOO!! NOO!!

BROUGHE KICK FOR MCINTYRE WHEN HE WAS PREPARING THE CLAYMORE!!!!! THE COUNT REACHES TWO AND A HALF!!!!!
8:06 PM4 hours ago

THE PUBLIC GIVES IN!

It's amazing the WWE Universe's connection to the three wrestlers.
8:03 PM4 hours ago

THEY'RE GOING ALL OUT!

These three men spare nothing! The best of each has come out!
7:59 PM4 hours ago

TO PUT YOUR CHEST OUT!

Lots of chops between Günther and Drew McIntyre.
7:57 PM4 hours ago

Günther takes control

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus would pull the champion out of the way to decide things between them, but he regains control.
7:54 PM4 hours ago

Ring the bell!

The bell rings and the action begins.
7:51 PM4 hours ago

GÜÜÜÜÜNTHEEER!

With a phenomenal presentation by Ludwig Kaiser, the Intercontinental Champion arrives.
7:50 PM4 hours ago

Sheamus appears!

Now comes the Celtic Warrior! The former world champion comes to the ring for this bout.
7:48 PM4 hours ago

Drew McIntyre arrives!

The Scottish Warrior is here! Drew McIntyre comes to the ring.
7:43 PM4 hours ago

Let's go to the next fight!

The match between Günther, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship is coming up.
7:41 PM4 hours ago

Bobby Lashley arrives!

The All Mighty, winner of the Memorial Battle Royal to André 'The Giant', has his moment at WrestleMania to greet the crowd.
7:37 PM4 hours ago

1, 2, 3! Victory for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler!

Without much effort, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler prevail, who only had to steal the baton from Liv Morgan and the former champion finished the bout with a crowbar to Shotzi's arm, who surrendered instantly.
7:34 PM4 hours ago

It is an even fight

For now the action is split. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are surprisingly not participating yet.
7:27 PM4 hours ago

The fight begins!

Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville kick off this bout.
7:26 PM4 hours ago

The bad women's are coming!

First up is the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Last to enter are Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

7:25 PM4 hours ago

Participants continue to enter

The team formed by Shotzi and Natalya arrives.
7:24 PM4 hours ago

What's next!

The fatal 4-way women's tag team match is coming up as an exhibition match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the first to enter.

7:20 PM5 hours ago

1, 2, 3! 3!!! 3!!!! 3!!! BROCK LESNAR WINS!!!!

After several suplexes and an F-5, BROCK LESNAR ACHIEVES THE THREE COUNT AND WINS THE BATTLE!
7:19 PM5 hours ago

WELCOME TO SUPLEX CITY!

Against all odds the German Suplexes count on Omos begins.
7:16 PM5 hours ago

Omos takes advantage of its height

Brock Lesnar came out with momentum, but Omos' mammoth strength prevails for now.
7:15 PM5 hours ago

Ring the bell!

The bell rings and the bout now begins.
7:14 PM5 hours ago

Brock Lesnar is here!

'The Beast', 'The Conqueror', whatever you want to call him.... Brock Lesnar enters now, he really knows what WrestleMania is all about!
7:10 PM5 hours ago

First match

The 'Nigerian Giant', Omos, arrives and the first fight of the evening is coming up.
7:09 PM5 hours ago

The Miz and Snoop Dogg open the show!

WRESTLEMANIA HOSTS WELCOME THE AUDIENCE!
7:06 PM5 hours ago

NOW IT'S ON! LET'S GET GOING!

WRESTLEMANIA 39 NIGHT 2 KICKS OFF!

SINGER JIMMY ALLEN OPENS THE SHOW WITH A TRIBUTE TO THE UNITED STATES!

6:59 PM5 hours ago

The fight that opens the night

Brock Lesnar vs Omos is confirmed to be the opening bout of the day.
6:42 PM5 hours ago

All set

Less than 20 minutes to go! The start of the second night of WrestleMania 39 is coming up.
3:03 PM9 hours ago

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Recap

3:00 PM9 hours ago

Gunther ready to defend his championship

'The General', who will have a tough showdown with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, is already present at Sofi Stadium.

2:52 PM9 hours ago

Cody Rhodes is in the Sofi Stadium

Accompanied by his family, the challenger to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has arrived at the venue. It could be a historic night for him, starring for the first time at WrestleMania.
2:47 PM9 hours ago

All set for WrestleMania Night 2

It's just over four hours until the second night of WrestleMania 39 kicks off. The revolutions have slowed down after an absolutely emotional first night.
11:10 PMa day ago

END OF THE FIRST NIGHT OF WRESTLEMANIA! THE ERA OF WRESTLEZAYNIA BEGINS!

With the image of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the new undisputed WWE tag team champions, our coverage of night 1 of WrestleMania 39 comes to an end. Thank you all for joining us! We look forward to seeing you tomorrow! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.
11:01 PMa day ago

¡1, 2, 3! 3! 3! 3!!!!!!! WE HAVE NEW UNDISPUTED WWE UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!!!

THREE HELLUVAH KICKS! SAMI ZAYN AND KEVIN OWENS WIN! SAMI ZAYN AND KEVIN OWENS ARE THE NEW UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!

INDESCRIBABLE, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ONE OF THE MOST INCREDIBLE REIGNS IN THE TAG TEAM DIVISION HAS COME TO AN END!

OVER 600 DAYS OF REIGNS HAVE COME TO AN END!

10:55 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOO! NOOO! NOOO!

Double plancha from the third rope by the Uso's on Kevin Owens, but the count comes to two and a half.
10:53 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Sami Zayn applied the Helluvah Kick to Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens the Stunner to Jey Uso, but they don't get the win yet.
10:51 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOO!!

1-D! The Uso's punish Sami Zayn, but he gets up on the count being at two and a half.
10:45 PMa day ago

1, 2, NOOO!

First a senton bomb by Kevin Owens, then a frog splash by Sami Zayn and the count only goes to two.
10:43 PMa day ago

Now there is dominance over Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens entered with momentum, but was already neutralized by the twins.
10:40 PMa day ago

The Uso's dominate Sami!

At the moment, the champions "massacre" Sami Zayn.
10:34 PMa day ago

RING THE BELL!

NIGHT 1'S MAIN EVENT GETS UNDERWAY!

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso kick off the action.

10:32 PMa day ago

The challengers are here!

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are here!
10:28 PMa day ago

Before this...

LIL UZI VERT IS HERE! The rapper is the one who gives the entrance for the champions to arrive.
10:25 PMa day ago

THE MAIN EVENT IS COMING!

The main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 39 is coming up: THE USOS VS SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS! WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles match.
10:17 PMa day ago

1, 2 and 3! PAT McAFEE'S VICTORY!

As expected, Pat McAfee gets the win and The Miz has been humiliated.
10:12 PMa day ago

THERE IS A FIGHT!

Snoop Dogg makes it official! The Miz and Pat McAfee will have a fight right now!
10:10 PMa day ago

Pat McAfee wants to fight!

McAfee challenges The Miz to a fight.
10:08 PMa day ago

PAT MCAFEE IS BACK!

As The Miz announced the attendance, he is interrupted by Pat McAfee, former SmackDown commentator.
10:07 PMa day ago

Official assistance!

80,497 people attended the first night of WrestleMania 39!
10:00 PMa day ago

1, 2, 3!!! 3!!! 3!!! WE HAVE A NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!

SUPER RIPTIDE! SUPER RIPTIDE! SUPER RIPTIDE! SUPER RIPTIDE! RHEA RIPLEY WINS AND IS THE NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!
9:57 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOO!!

CHARLOTTE FLAIR'S SPEAR! Unbelievable but only made it to two and a half count.
9:55 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

RHEA RIPLEY HAD IT! Riptide on Charlotte Flair and the count reaches two and a half! WHAT A COMBAT GENTLEMEN!
9:53 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NO!

Charlotte Flair was going to apply a spear outside the ring, but Rhea Ripley moved out of the way, causing her to hit the metal ladder, then took her inside to apply the Solefoot, but the count came to two and a half.
9:50 PMa day ago

Charlotte controls the fight

The champion continues to strike her opponent, but the count does not reach three.
9:47 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NO!

Rhea Ripley went for her Riptide, but Charlotte Flair reversed it into a DDT, but the count barely made it to two and a half.
9:45 PMa day ago

Demanding combat from the start

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have pulled out much of their arsenal. For now, it looks a little better for the champion.
9:36 PMa day ago

RING THE BELL!

THE BELL RINGS! One of the most anticipated bouts has begun.
9:34 PMa day ago

CHARLOTTE FLAIR ARRIVES!

The SmackDown Women's Champion is here!
9:31 PMa day ago

Next match

RHEA RIPLEY ENTERS! THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IS COMING UP!
9:26 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND 3!!! 3!!!! 3!!!!!!!!!!!! REY MYSTERIO WINS!!!!

619! Frog Splash! THREE COUNT! Rey Mysterio has beaten his son Dominik at WrestleMania!
9:24 PMa day ago

BAD BUNNY INTERRUPTS!

The Puerto Rican singer, who was at the commentary table, prevented Dominik from attacking Rey Mysterio with a chain! CRAZY EVERYTHING!
9:24 PMa day ago

1, 2, ¡AND NOOO!

REY MYSTERIO RECEIVED THE SAPITO PLANCHA AND SAYS HE IS NOT GOING TO GIVE UP!
9:20 PMa day ago

619 FOR REY MYSTERIO!

Dominik Mysterio looks for the win!
9:19 PMa day ago

LATIN WORLD ORDER ARRIVES!

The Legacy of the Phantom arrives to help Rey Mysterio.
9:18 PMa day ago

619 FOR DOMINIK!

However, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest make their presence known at ringside and prevent Rey Mysterio from completing the action.
9:15 PMa day ago

A lesson for Dominik!

Dominik tried to disrespect his mother and she slapped him.
9:14 PMa day ago

Dominik takes control

Dominik Mysterio disrespected his sister, who is in the front row, Rey went to try to calm her down and this he takes advantage of to attack.
9:08 PMa day ago

Ring the bell!

The bell rings and the bout between the Mysterio's begins!
9:07 PMa day ago

VIVA LA RAZA!

REY MYSTERIO COMES! In a car with Snoop Dogg! Remembering Eddie Guerrero... The newly inducted Hall of Fame inductee shines at the entrance.
9:01 PMa day ago

DOMINIK MYSTERIO'S ENTRANCE!

The Judgment Day member arrives in a correctional facility car, handcuffed.... AND WEARING A REY MYSTERIO MASK!
8:56 PMa day ago

What's next!

One of the most exciting fights! The father-son match is coming! Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio!
8:53 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND 3! BECKY LYNCH'S TEAM WINS!

"The Man" applied the abuse from the heights on the ropes on Bayley and gets the three count. VICTORY TOGETHER WITH LITA AND TRISH STRATUS!
8:49 PMa day ago

LITA SAULT!

Lita launches herself off the third rope and lands on top of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky!
8:45 PMa day ago

TRHISH STRATUS ENTERS!

The Hall of Fame inductee enters to dominate the bout now.
8:43 PMa day ago

Dominance over Lita

Damage CTRL neutralizes Lita and now she is weakened in her corner.
8:41 PMa day ago

Even fight so far

Damage CTRL started off dominating, against Becky Lynch, but after getting out of the way, Lita came in to even the charges.
8:35 PMa day ago

Ring the bell

The action begins in the ring!
8:34 PMa day ago

Your rivals arrive!

Now come WWE Hall of Fame inductees Trish Stratus and Lita, along with Becky Linch.... Let's remember that the latter two are the current women's division tag team champions.
8:32 PMa day ago

Let's go to the next fight!

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Sky, and Iyo Sky) come to the ring.
8:23 PMa day ago

1, 2 Y 3!!! 3!!! SETH ROLLINS WINS!!!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins picks up the win after a superkick to Logan Paul as he was launching himself back from the third rope, then follows up with a Curb Stomp to secure the win!
8:22 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NO! SETH ROLLINS SAYS NO!

Logan Paul smashed a knee to Rollins' face, then a sapito plancha from the third rope, but Rollins got up for the count going in at two and a half.
8:20 PMa day ago

PEDIGRE! 1, 2 AND NOOOOOO!

IMPOSSIBLE! Logan Paul threw himself from the corner against the commentary table falling on top of a sidekick disguised as his "Prime" drink. Rollins took the opportunity to apply a Pedigree and the count only went to two and a half.
8:16 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND NOOOO!

SETH ROLLINS WAS SAVED! Logan Paul applied the punch knocking him out, but on the count, he raised his shoulder in 2 and a half.
8:14 PMa day ago

Rollins recovers

Chest smashes, throw across the third rope and three slaps by Seth "Freakin" Rollins!
8:11 PMa day ago

Logan Paul makes it clear who's boss!

Logan Paul delivers his arsenal and Seth Rollins still can't react.
8:07 PMa day ago

First moments

So far, the rivals are studying each other and the psychological duel is won by Logan Paul.
8:05 PMa day ago

AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS!

Seth Rollins appears, and sure enough, the crowd chants his song.
7:59 PMa day ago

IM-PAUL-SIVE!

Logan Paul appears in the air and makes his entrance!
7:52 PMa day ago

What's next...

The fight between SETH "FREAKIN" ROLLINS AND LOGAN PAUL is coming!

Get ready because this is going to be one hell of a fight!

7:49 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND 3! VICTORY FOR STREET PROFITS!

GREAT MATCH! GREAT MATCH! GREAT MATCH! Angelo Dawkins knees Ricochet as he applied a Shooting Star Press, held on and Montez Ford finished him off with a plancha sapito for his partner to make the count.
7:47 PMa day ago

A CRAZY FIGHT!

Braun Strowman diving from the third rope, a double suplex with a plancha by Ricochet....  THESE GENTLEMEN ARE GIVING IT ALL THEY'VE GOT!
7:45 PMa day ago

CHAD GABLE SHINES!

The Alpha Academy leader applies a suplex to Braun Strowman! Complete madness!
7:43 PMa day ago

Braun Strowman appears!

The Viking Raiders were cleaning house, but the monster showed up to surprise them.
7:42 PMa day ago

It's going to be a big one!

The eight protagonists of this fight enter the ring and the blows come and go.
7:40 PMa day ago

The fight begins!

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Ricochet kick off the bout.
7:39 PMa day ago

WE WANT THE SMOKE!

The Street Profits are here and we are complete!
7:38 PMa day ago

Equipment continues to arrive

The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy are next in the ring.
7:37 PMa day ago

The first to enter

Braun Strowman and Ricochet arrive! First team to enter.
7:36 PMa day ago

The show continues

Men's exhibition wrestling is coming up.

Fatal four-corner team wrestling.

7:33 PMa day ago

1, 2 AND 3! THEORY THEORY RETAINS!

The champion resorts to a low blow taking advantage of the referee not seeing him and finishes him off with his A-TOWN DOWN to get the three count to retain the United States belt.
7:30 PMa day ago

Austin Theroy gives up!

But the referee is lying on the floor and couldn't see. It was victory for John Cena.
7:24 PMa day ago

Austin Theory dominates!

First minutes of combat and the United States champion looks much better. For now John Cena does not react.
7:18 PMa day ago

Ring the bell!

The bell rings and the first fight of WrestleMania 39 begins.
7:17 PMa day ago

MY TIME IS NOW!!!

JOHN CENA ARRIVES! The challenger to the United States Championship makes his entrance.
7:15 PMa day ago

First match!

Without further ado, LET'S GO TO ACTION!

A-TOWN DOWN! The United States Champion, Austin Theory, is here.

7:13 PMa day ago

THE MIZ AND SNOOP DOGG APPEAR!

The Miz, host of WrestleMania, welcomes the entire crowd along with WWE icon and famed rapper Snoop Dogg.
7:07 PMa day ago

READY!!!!

WRESTLEMANIA 39 OFFICIALLY BEGINS! THE BIGGEST EVENT IN THE WORLD OF WRESTLING IS HERE!
6:56 PMa day ago

VAVEL Logo