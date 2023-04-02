Highlights and best moments of WrestleMania 39

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION! THE ERA OF THE BLOODLINE CONTINUES!
1, 2 AND 3!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! ROMAN REIGNS IS THE WINNER!!!!
1, 2 AND NOOOOO!
KEVIN OWENS AND SAMI ZAYN APPEAR!!!!
THE USOS ARE HERE!!
REFEREE KNOCKED OUT!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOO! NOOOOOOOOO!!!!
Demanding fight!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!
1, 2 AND NOOOOO!!!!
SOLO SIKOA OUT!
ROMAN REIGNS GOES THROUGH THE TABLE!
Only Sikoa starts to make a difference
Ring the bell!
IT'S TIME FOR THE TRIBAL CHIEF!
THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE IS HERE!
THE TIME HAS COME!
The exalted ones appear!
The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, Andy Kaufman's family, Tim White's family and finally Rey Mysterio are in attendance tonight. WELCOME TO THE WWE HALL OF FAME!
Historic Moment
1, 2 Y 3!!! 3!!! 3!!! EDGE WINS!!!!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOO!
SUPER COUP DE GRACE FAILED!!!!
THERE IS BLOOD!
Counterpunch Finn Bálor!
Edge's tremendous attack!
The fight begins!
DEMON FINN BALOR!
THE BROOD EDGE!
What's next!
1, 2, 3!!! Snoop Dogg wins!!!
SNOOP DOGG IN ACTION!
Shane McMahon is injured...
THERE IS A FIGHT!
SHANE MCMAHON IS BACK!
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!
1, 2, 3!!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! BIANCA BELAIR RETAINS!!!!
The fight evened out
BOMB OUT OF THE RING!
Ring the bell!
More women!
1, 2, 3!!!! 3!!!! 3!!!! GÜNTHER WINS!!!!
TREMENDOUS MATCH GENTLEMEN!
1, 2, NOOOO!! NOOO!! NOO!!
1, 2, NOOOO!! NOOO!! NOO!!
THE PUBLIC GIVES IN!
THEY'RE GOING ALL OUT!
TO PUT YOUR CHEST OUT!
Günther takes control
Ring the bell!
GÜÜÜÜÜNTHEEER!
Sheamus appears!
Drew McIntyre arrives!
Let's go to the next fight!
Bobby Lashley arrives!
1, 2, 3! Victory for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler!
It is an even fight
The fight begins!
The bad women's are coming!
Last to enter are Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.
Participants continue to enter
What's next!
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the first to enter.
1, 2, 3! 3!!! 3!!!! 3!!! BROCK LESNAR WINS!!!!
WELCOME TO SUPLEX CITY!
Omos takes advantage of its height
Ring the bell!
Brock Lesnar is here!
First match
The Miz and Snoop Dogg open the show!
NOW IT'S ON! LET'S GET GOING!
SINGER JIMMY ALLEN OPENS THE SHOW WITH A TRIBUTE TO THE UNITED STATES!
The fight that opens the night
BREAKING: @BrockLesnar vs. @TheGiantOmos will kick off #WrestleMania Sunday!— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
All set
WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Recap
.@SamiZayn & @FightOwensFight got the ultimate payback, @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE waged an epic war, @reymysterio taught @DomMysterio35 family values, and much more.
Here’s your recap from #WrestleMania Saturday presented by @JustForMen 1-Day Beard and Brow Color. pic.twitter.com/23QDpGzkz6 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Gunther ready to defend his championship
'The General', who will have a tough showdown with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, is already present at Sofi Stadium.
The Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT has arrived at @SoFiStadium for #WrestleMania where he’ll defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against @WWESheamus & @DMcIntyreWWE TONIGHT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RlA9bwtThV— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Cody Rhodes is in the Sofi Stadium
The Rhodes family has arrived!— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
With his family in attendance, can @CodyRhodes finish the story and defeat @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ysW1qchiHB
All set for WrestleMania Night 2
END OF THE FIRST NIGHT OF WRESTLEMANIA! THE ERA OF WRESTLEZAYNIA BEGINS!
¡1, 2, 3! 3! 3! 3!!!!!!! WE HAVE NEW UNDISPUTED WWE UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!!!
INDESCRIBABLE, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ONE OF THE MOST INCREDIBLE REIGNS IN THE TAG TEAM DIVISION HAS COME TO AN END!
OVER 600 DAYS OF REIGNS HAVE COME TO AN END!
1, 2 AND NOOO! NOOO! NOOO!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
1, 2 AND NOOO!!
1, 2, NOOO!
Now there is dominance over Kevin Owens
The Uso's dominate Sami!
RING THE BELL!
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso kick off the action.
The challengers are here!
Before this...
THE MAIN EVENT IS COMING!
1, 2 and 3! PAT McAFEE'S VICTORY!
THERE IS A FIGHT!
Pat McAfee wants to fight!
PAT MCAFEE IS BACK!
Official assistance!
1, 2, 3!!! 3!!! 3!!! WE HAVE A NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOO!!
1, 2 AND NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
1, 2 AND NO!
Charlotte controls the fight
1, 2 AND NO!
Demanding combat from the start
RING THE BELL!
CHARLOTTE FLAIR ARRIVES!
Next match
1, 2 AND 3!!! 3!!!! 3!!!!!!!!!!!! REY MYSTERIO WINS!!!!
BAD BUNNY INTERRUPTS!
1, 2, ¡AND NOOO!
619 FOR REY MYSTERIO!
LATIN WORLD ORDER ARRIVES!
619 FOR DOMINIK!
A lesson for Dominik!
Dominik takes control
Ring the bell!
VIVA LA RAZA!
DOMINIK MYSTERIO'S ENTRANCE!
What's next!
1, 2 AND 3! BECKY LYNCH'S TEAM WINS!
LITA SAULT!
TRHISH STRATUS ENTERS!
Dominance over Lita
Even fight so far
Ring the bell
Your rivals arrive!
Let's go to the next fight!
1, 2 Y 3!!! 3!!! SETH ROLLINS WINS!!!
1, 2 AND NO! SETH ROLLINS SAYS NO!
PEDIGRE! 1, 2 AND NOOOOOO!
1, 2 AND NOOOO!
Rollins recovers
Logan Paul makes it clear who's boss!
First moments
AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS!
IM-PAUL-SIVE!
What's next...
Get ready because this is going to be one hell of a fight!
1, 2 AND 3! VICTORY FOR STREET PROFITS!
A CRAZY FIGHT!
CHAD GABLE SHINES!
Braun Strowman appears!
It's going to be a big one!
The fight begins!
WE WANT THE SMOKE!
Equipment continues to arrive
The first to enter
The show continues
Fatal four-corner team wrestling.
1, 2 AND 3! THEORY THEORY RETAINS!
Austin Theroy gives up!
Austin Theory dominates!
Ring the bell!
MY TIME IS NOW!!!
First match!
A-TOWN DOWN! The United States Champion, Austin Theory, is here.
THE MIZ AND SNOOP DOGG APPEAR!
READY!!!!
Welcome back
Tune in here WrestleMania 39 Live Score!
How to watch WrestleMania 39 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: WWE Network
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the WrestleMania 39 game for WWE?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Brazil: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Chile: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Colombia: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Spain: 1:00 AM (2 de abril) on WWE Network
Mexico: 5:00 PM on WWE Network
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Peru: 6:00 PM on WWE Network
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on WWE Network
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on WWE Network
Main Event - Night 2: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
A day after WrestleMania, Rhodes made it clear that he was returning to win the WWE Championship in honor of his father, who was never able to do so. However, in June he suffered a right pectoral injury, which sidelined him from the ring for seven months.
After completing his rehab, 'The American Nightmare' returned at Royal Rumble entering as #30. On the RAW afterward, he had a confrontation with Paul Heyman, who told him that Roman Reings (who was trained by Cody's father) was the son his father always wanted to have.
Rhodes appeared on the March 3 SmackDown to confront Reigns face-to-face for the first time. Rhodes said that throughout his career, he had always overcome adversity and would do so again at WrestleMania. Reigns reinforced what Heyman had said, then told Rhodes that at WrestleMania, if there was anything Dusty didn't teach his own son, Reigns would.
Main Event - Night 1: Chalotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Luchas pactadas - Noche 2
- WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Singles Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa) v. Cody Rhodes.
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre vs.
- Singles Match for the RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka.
- Singles Match in Hell In a Cell: Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Bálor.
- Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP).
- WrestleMania Showcase Match Women: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.
Agreed Fights - Night 1
- United States Championship singles match: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena.
- Singles Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul.
- Six-woman Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky).
- Tag Team Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship: The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
- Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.
- WrestleMania Showcase Match Men: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
- Singles Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.
Two nights of pure action
But, for the former, we have to wait until Sunday night. While that, on Saturday night, the action will be opened by John Cena, who will have his return to a WrestleMania since his last appearance at the great event in its thirty-sixth version (2020). The 'Cenation' leader will face Austin Theory, current United States champion, where we are probably seeing one of the last ring appearances of the 16-time world champion in the company.