Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 1 between Vitoria Gasteiz and Labastida

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here the stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route between Vitoria Gasteiz and Labastida. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
The stage 1 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
This is the start time for stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 3rd, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport y DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
Route of the stage
First stage of contact with the Itzulia 2023 with a climb to the Opakua pass, which will decide the first mountain jersey. From this point we take narrow and winding roads until the sprint of Labastida. From this point onwards, the air can play a leading role. In theory the stage is very focused to be decided by the sprint.
The seven Colombians who will be in the competition
INEOS Grenadiers: Daniel Martínez, Egan Bernal and Brandon Rivera.
EF Education - EasyPost: Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Urán.
BORA Hansgrohe: Sergio Higuita
Burgos BH: Andrés Camilo Ardila
The stages of the competition
1st stage Apr 3 Vitoria - Labastida mid-mountain stage 165.4 2514 m
2nd stage Apr 4 Viana - Leiza mountain stage 193.8 3261 m
3rd stage Apr 5th Rentería - Villabona medium mountain stage 153.9 2586 m
4th stage Apr 6th Santurce - Santurce medium mountain stage 175.7 3091 m
Apr 7th stage 5 Amorebieta-Echano - Amorebieta-Echano mountain stage 165,9 3260 m
Apr 6th stage 8 Éibar - Éibar mountain stage 137.8 3472 m
2nd stage Apr 4 Viana - Leiza mountain stage 193.8 3261 m
3rd stage Apr 5th Rentería - Villabona medium mountain stage 153.9 2586 m
4th stage Apr 6th Santurce - Santurce medium mountain stage 175.7 3091 m
Apr 7th stage 5 Amorebieta-Echano - Amorebieta-Echano mountain stage 165,9 3260 m
Apr 6th stage 8 Éibar - Éibar mountain stage 137.8 3472 m
Recent achievements
The last five winners of this competition have been Daniel Martinez in 2022, Primoz Roglic in the 2021 and 2018 editions, Ion Izaguirre in 2019 and Alejandro Valverde in 2017.
Winner of the previous edition
Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martinez was the winner of the 61st edition of the competition, which was held last year. Riding for INEOS Grenadiers, he won with a time of 21 hours, 59 minutes and 36 seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Spain's Ion Izaguirre and 16 seconds ahead of Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 1 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country between Vitoria Gasteiz and Labastida Live Updates
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.