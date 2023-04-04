Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 2 between Viana and Leitza

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
What time is stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader by points: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Carrier: Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick - Step)
⭕ Leader of the Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
🔵 Youth leader: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Carrier: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)
Leitza
On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the pandemic has had a great impact on the social, cultural and economic activity of our municipality and we believe that an event of these characteristics will have a positive influence on the mood of the population, as well as on the reactivation of local activity.
Leitza is alive, rich, Basque, diverse, respectful of the environment, full of history, welcoming and much more. We would like to believe that those who come to our town in April will find it that way. We are fortunate to have a beautiful environment, and it will be a pleasure for us to show it to viewers from different corners of the world.
Leitza is a very participative town and, in this sense, in the last years we have used from the Town Hall a slogan that summarizes this attitude: "We all make Leitza". On April 5, we want the start of the second stage, along with the rest of the events that we organize around the Itzulia, to reflect this, which are made by all and for all.
Viana
The historical vicissitudes led it to be the head of the Principality of the Kingdom of Navarre and the tomb of the great Renaissance man César Borgia. Crossed by the Camino de Santiago, the Plaza de los Fueros, crossroads of the main streets, is the meeting point for locals, tourists and pilgrims.
While strolling through its streets you can see innumerable Baroque palatial houses, while you can taste some "pinchos" (tapas) in the varied offer of restaurants and drink some wines from the local wineries, under the Denominación de Origen Calificada Rioja (Rioja Denomination of Origin).
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Tiempo
|1
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|4h 01'14"
|2
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Jon Aberasturi (Spain / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'07"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'09"
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spain / Arkea - Samsic)
|+ 00'09"
|8
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
|Top 10 - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|4h 01'24"
|2
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Jon Aberasturi (Spain / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium / Alpecin Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"