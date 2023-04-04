Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 2 between Viana and Leitza
Image: VAVEL

3:00 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here the stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route between Viana and Leitza. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
2:55 AM5 hours ago

How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 2 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM5 hours ago

What time is stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?

This is the start time for stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM

2:45 AM5 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Overall leader: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers).

🟢 Leader by points: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Carrier: Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick - Step)

Leader of the Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

🔵 Youth leader: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Carrier: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)

2:40 AM5 hours ago

Leitza

Even being a small town, Leitza has produced great athletes in different disciplines. In general, there is a great love for sports and, of course, also for cycling. Therefore, being part of the Itzulia, a sporting event of worldwide repercussion, is very important for us and we know that in one way or another, a large part of the town will be involved in this celebration.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the pandemic has had a great impact on the social, cultural and economic activity of our municipality and we believe that an event of these characteristics will have a positive influence on the mood of the population, as well as on the reactivation of local activity.

Leitza is alive, rich, Basque, diverse, respectful of the environment, full of history, welcoming and much more. We would like to believe that those who come to our town in April will find it that way. We are fortunate to have a beautiful environment, and it will be a pleasure for us to show it to viewers from different corners of the world.

Leitza is a very participative town and, in this sense, in the last years we have used from the Town Hall a slogan that summarizes this attitude: "We all make Leitza". On April 5, we want the start of the second stage, along with the rest of the events that we organize around the Itzulia, to reflect this, which are made by all and for all.

2:35 AM5 hours ago

Viana

Viana was founded in 1219 by King Sancho el Fuerte, in order to defend Navarre from the neighboring kingdom of Castile. In its old town perfectly delimited by the walls, the church of Santa Maria with a monumental Renaissance façade, the ruins of the church of San Pedro and the best preserved area of the walls stand out, a good viewpoint from which to look out over the Ebro Valley and Rioja Alavesa.

The historical vicissitudes led it to be the head of the Principality of the Kingdom of Navarre and the tomb of the great Renaissance man César Borgia. Crossed by the Camino de Santiago, the Plaza de los Fueros, crossroads of the main streets, is the meeting point for locals, tourists and pilgrims.

While strolling through its streets you can see innumerable Baroque palatial houses, while you can taste some "pinchos" (tapas) in the varied offer of restaurants and drink some wines from the local wineries, under the Denominación de Origen Calificada Rioja (Rioja Denomination of Origin).

2:30 AM5 hours ago

Route of the stage

The longest stage of this Itzulia, the first part up to the pass through Leitza, is an area conducive to a breakaway. Entering the second part is a circuit in which the leaders will have to position themselves in front because the roads are winding and the weather can be decisive as there are very long descents.
2:25 AM5 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification.
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Tiempo
1 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 4h 01'14"
2 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'04"
3 Jon Aberasturi (Spain / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'06"
4 Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'07"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) + 00'08"
6 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'09"
7 Cristian Rodriguez (Spain / Arkea - Samsic) + 00'09"
8 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'10"
9 Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'10"
10 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'10"
2:20 AM5 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:
Top 10 - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) 4h 01'24"
2 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
3 Jon Aberasturi (Spain / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
4 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
5 Orluis Aular (Venezuela / Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) + 00'00"
6 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
7 Quinten Hermans (Belgium / Alpecin Deceunink) + 00'00"
8 Gonzalo Serrano (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
9 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
10 Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
2:15 AM6 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

On a quiet day, British rider Ethan Hayter emerged victorious on the first day of the Tour of the Basque Country, which took place between Vitoria Gasteiz and Labastida. It was a productive day for INEOS Grenadiers, who managed to get Daniel Martinez into the top 10 of the general classification as well.
2:10 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 2 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country between Viana and Leitza Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo