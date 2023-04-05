Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 3 between Errenteria and Villabona
Image: VAVEL

3:00 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here the stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route between Errenteria and Villabona.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 3 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?

This is the start time for stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM

2:45 AM4 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Overall: Ide Schelling (BORA - Hansgrohe)

🟢 Points: Alex Aranburu (Movistar)

Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

🔵 Youth: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Worn by: Brandon McNulty (Trek - Segafredo)

2:40 AM4 hours ago

Villabona

Amasa-Villabona is a small and pretty village located next to the National Highway 1 (N-1), 20 kms from Donostia-San Sebastian. Exactly, it is located in the Valley of the river Oria, once crossed the set of the mountains Gazume and Uzturre.

Our town is part of the Tolosaldea region together with Aduna, Zizurkil, Irura, Anoeta, Tolosa, Ibarra, Alegia, Ikaztegieta and Legorreta. It is also part of the region of Aiztondo.

2:35 AM4 hours ago

Errenteria

Although prehistoric archaeological remains have been found, the population of the Oiarso valley requested and was granted a town charter in 1320, with which they created the town of Villanueva de Oiarso in what was previously called Orereta.

In 1491 Villanueva de Oiarso was officially called Rentería. The new name is related to the payment of royal taxes and municipal taxes derived from maritime trade, since Errenteria was the place where the rents were paid.

What was until then a port-city and commercial city suffered a decline in the Modern Age, which led to a slight decline in the mercantile and port activity of the municipality.

In that same period, the first industrial settlements and the strengthening of the hamlet took place.

2:30 AM4 hours ago

Route of the stage

The changes in the route affect at kilometer 96.4. Once at that point the race will turn right towards Asteasu to start the ascent to the 3rd Category Alkiza pass. The safety and maintenance work on the section towards Anoeta has not been completed and that is why the organization has decided to make this modification. The change increases the distance of the route by 8.2km for a total of 162.2km.

A stage with a predictably very fast start in which a large part of the Gipuzkoan coast is crossed, entering from the passage through Amasa-Villabona with a very leg-breaking circuit with narrow roads and with ups and downs where there will be a lot of tension in the peloton so that the leaders can be placed at the head of this one. To dispute a very explosive and hard last kilometer to reach Hika.

2:25 AM4 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Tiempo
1 Ide Schelling (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) 8h 54'47"
2 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla) + 00'04"
3 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'06"
4 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'07"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) + 00'08"
6 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'10"
7 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'10"
8 Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'10"
9 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'10"
10 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'10"
2:20 AM4 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2

This is the top 10 of stage 2:
Top 10 - Stage 2
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Ide Schelling (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe) 4h 53'33"
2 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
3 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'00"
4 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
5 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'00"
6 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
7 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
8 Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
9 Simon Guglielmi (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
10 Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar) + 00'00"
2:15 AM4 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

It was a stage with high demands for the peloton. The mountain was present with five passes. In the end, it was Ide Schelling of BORA - Hansgrohe who took the win and the leadership of the competition.

2:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country between Errenteria and Villabona Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
