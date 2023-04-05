Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 3 between Errenteria and Villabona

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points: Alex Aranburu (Movistar)
⭕ Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
🔵 Youth: Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) - Worn by: Brandon McNulty (Trek - Segafredo)
Villabona
Our town is part of the Tolosaldea region together with Aduna, Zizurkil, Irura, Anoeta, Tolosa, Ibarra, Alegia, Ikaztegieta and Legorreta. It is also part of the region of Aiztondo.
Errenteria
In 1491 Villanueva de Oiarso was officially called Rentería. The new name is related to the payment of royal taxes and municipal taxes derived from maritime trade, since Errenteria was the place where the rents were paid.
What was until then a port-city and commercial city suffered a decline in the Modern Age, which led to a slight decline in the mercantile and port activity of the municipality.
In that same period, the first industrial settlements and the strengthening of the hamlet took place.
Route of the stage
A stage with a predictably very fast start in which a large part of the Gipuzkoan coast is crossed, entering from the passage through Amasa-Villabona with a very leg-breaking circuit with narrow roads and with ups and downs where there will be a lot of tension in the peloton so that the leaders can be placed at the head of this one. To dispute a very explosive and hard last kilometer to reach Hika.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Tiempo
|1
|Ide Schelling (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|8h 54'47"
|2
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'06"
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'07"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 2
|Top 10 - Stage 2
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Ide Schelling (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|4h 53'33"
|2
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Rigoberto Urán (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Cristian Scaroni (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Simon Guglielmi (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage
It was a stage with high demands for the peloton. The mountain was present with five passes. In the end, it was Ide Schelling of BORA - Hansgrohe who took the win and the leadership of the competition.