Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 4 in Santurtzi
Image: VAVEL

2:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route in Santurtzi. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 4 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?

This is the start time for stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM en Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM en GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM en Eurosport y DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM

1:45 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Overall: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma)

🟢 Points: Alex Aranburu (Movistar)

Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

🔵 Youth: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)

1:40 AMan hour ago

Santurtzi

Santurtzi is a fishing village where you can enjoy the sea and the mountains, urban activities and nature, taste the best seasonal fish, delicious grilled sardines or succulent pintxos.

You can also discover the only traditional wooden fishing boat that can be visited in Bizkaia, the Museum of the Sea, where you will learn about our essence and our seafaring soul and where you can attend dramatized fish auctions.

Or if you prefer, feel the blow of a whale a few meters from you and get excited with one of the best experiences you will have in your life.

Santurtzi offers a whole range of beautiful urban, natural and marine corners for you to visit and a multitude of experiences for you to enjoy.

From trips to the sea, sailboat rides or whale watching to routes through the mountains, through all kinds of shows and events.

1:35 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Typical stage of Encartaciones territory with many climbs and descents very conducive to breakaways, entering the final part with the Asturiana pass and subsequent descent from the Arboleda that can be decisive for the outcome as in previous years.
1:30 AMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 12h 46'43"
2 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'05"
3 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'16"
4 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla) + 00'18"
5 Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis) + 00'20"
6 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'21"
7 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'22"
8 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'24"
9 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'24"
10 Rémy Rochas (France / Cofidis) + 00'24"
1:25 AMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3

This is the top 10 of stage 3:
Top 10 - Stage 3
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 3h 51'58"
2 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'02"
3 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'02"
4 Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis) + 00'08"
5 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'08"
6 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'10"
7 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'12"
8 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'12"
9 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'12"
10 Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar) + 00'12"
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

In an explosive and controversial finish, Jonas Vingegaard won to give Jumbo Visma its first victory in the competition and in the process, became the new leader of the general classification, which already has David Gaudu and Mikel Landa completing the top 3. The best of the Colombians is Sergio Higuita, located in 15th place in the general classification, 32 seconds behind.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country in Santurtzi Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
