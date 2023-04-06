Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 4 in Santurtzi

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM en Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM en GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM en Eurosport y DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points: Alex Aranburu (Movistar)
⭕ Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
🔵 Youth: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)
Santurtzi
You can also discover the only traditional wooden fishing boat that can be visited in Bizkaia, the Museum of the Sea, where you will learn about our essence and our seafaring soul and where you can attend dramatized fish auctions.
Or if you prefer, feel the blow of a whale a few meters from you and get excited with one of the best experiences you will have in your life.
Santurtzi offers a whole range of beautiful urban, natural and marine corners for you to visit and a multitude of experiences for you to enjoy.
From trips to the sea, sailboat rides or whale watching to routes through the mountains, through all kinds of shows and events.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|12h 46'43"
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'05"
|3
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'16"
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'18"
|5
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 00'20"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'21"
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'22"
|8
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'24"
|9
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'24"
|10
|Rémy Rochas (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'24"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 3
|Top 10 - Stage 3
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|3h 51'58"
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'02"
|3
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'02"
|4
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 00'08"
|5
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'08"
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'10"
|7
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'12"
|8
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'12"
|9
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'12"
|10
|Alex Aranburu (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'12"
Summary of the previous stage
In an explosive and controversial finish, Jonas Vingegaard won to give Jumbo Visma its first victory in the competition and in the process, became the new leader of the general classification, which already has David Gaudu and Mikel Landa completing the top 3. The best of the Colombians is Sergio Higuita, located in 15th place in the general classification, 32 seconds behind.