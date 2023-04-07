Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 5 between Ekin and Amorebieta-Etxano

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here the stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route between Ekin and Amorebieta-Etxano. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
The stage 5 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
This is the start time for stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 7th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM en Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM en GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM en Eurosport y DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
Amorebieta-Etxano
Amorebieta-Etxano is the best town to live in. Located in the region of Duranguesado and the valley of Arratia and 20 km from the capital of Biscay, the people of Zornotzarra live their daily lives in its streets and places of reference such as the Town Hall, the Square, the Zelaieta and Nafarroa centers, the School of Music or the Casa Convenio. Large parks and green spaces located in the center converge with historic buildings such as the churches of Andra Mari and Larrea. A sign of its identity are also the farmhouses, buildings with a great historical value that make Amorebieta-Etxano a town rooted to its roots.
Ekin
The current municipality of Amorebieta-Etxano is the final result of the evolution of the Merindad de Zornotza that included, during the foral stage of the Lordship of Bizkaia, the parishes of Etxano, Amorebieta, Ibarruri and Gorozika, as well as the town of Larrabetzu. The first two were merged into the municipality of Amorebieta-Etxano and the other two became part of the municipality of Ugarte de Múgica.
Route of the stage
Complicated stage and conducive for the directors to move their pawns, in which regardless of the fact that there are no major ports to Paresi will move through a favorable terrain to test strategies for the final, in which we enter a circuit in which being ahead is very important in order to maintain their options for the general classification.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
This is the general classification:
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|17h 08'56"
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'12"
|3
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'31"
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'33"
|5
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 00'33"
|6
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'36"
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'37"
|8
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'38"
|9
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'39"
|10
|James Knox (Great Britain / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'46"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 4
This is the top 10 of stage 4:
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|4h 22'26"
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'02"
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'02"
|5
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'02"
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'02"
|7
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'02"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'02"
|9
|Clément Champoussin (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'02"
|10
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'02"
Summary of the previous stage
Jonas Vingegaard took the victory again and confirms his lead in the general classification against Mikel Landa, who remains his closest rival. The best Colombians in the competition are Sergio Higuita of BORA - Hansgrohe and Rigoberto Urán of EF Education - EasyPost at 47 and 49 seconds respectively.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 5 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country between Ekin and Amorebieta-Etxano Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.