Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 6 in Eibar
Image: VAVEL

3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country live, as well as the latest information from the route in Eibar. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 6 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?

This is the start time for stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country on April 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM

2:45 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Overall: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma)

🟢 Points: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) - worn by: Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla)

Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

🔵 Youth: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)

2:40 AMan hour ago

Eibar

Departure: The Isasi Palace, better known by the name of Markeskoa, is a construction of the Modern Age, and one of the most important by construction and history of the dozen palaces and tower-houses that Eibar had. Today the building is completely restored, and is the academic headquarters of the Udako Euskal Unibertsitatea (UEU).

Arrival: The Town Hall of Eibar, especially known for having been its main balcony the place where the Second Republic was proclaimed for the first time on April 14, 1931, was inaugurated on September 14, 1901 and was subsequently reopened in 2002 after a major renovation.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

Queen stage of the Itzulia, selective stage from the beginning and very demanding, in which the men of the general classification will be the great protagonists of the day. It will be very important to have a great team to be able to control it, as has been seen in previous editions.
2:30 AMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is the general classification:
Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) 21h 08'52"
2 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'13"
3 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo) + 00'32"
4 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 00'32"
5 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla) + 00'34"
6 Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis) + 00'34"
7 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 00'37"
8 Sergio Higuita (Colombia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'38"
9 Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'39"
10 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 00'40"
2:25 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
Top 10 - Stage 5
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sergio Higuita (Colombia / BORA - Hansgrohe) 3h 59'57"
2 Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
3 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
4 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
5 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
6 Clément Champoussin (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
7 Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis) + 00'00"
8 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'00"
9 Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar Team) + 00'00"
10 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma) + 00'00"
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Sergio Higuita won the fifth day of the Vuelta al País Vasco and apart from giving the victory to Bora - Hansgrohe, he entered the top 10 of the general classification. Jonas Vingegaard remains the leader.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country in Eibar Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.

