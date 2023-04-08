Itzulia Basque Country 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch stage 6 in Eibar

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
What time is stage 6 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country?
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Señal Colombia
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points: Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) - worn by: Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla)
⭕ Mountain: Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
🔵 Youth: Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek - Segafredo)
Eibar
Departure: The Isasi Palace, better known by the name of Markeskoa, is a construction of the Modern Age, and one of the most important by construction and history of the dozen palaces and tower-houses that Eibar had. Today the building is completely restored, and is the academic headquarters of the Udako Euskal Unibertsitatea (UEU).
Arrival: The Town Hall of Eibar, especially known for having been its main balcony the place where the Second Republic was proclaimed for the first time on April 14, 1931, was inaugurated on September 14, 1901 and was subsequently reopened in 2002 after a major renovation.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|21h 08'52"
|2
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'13"
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'32"
|4
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 00'32"
|5
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'34"
|6
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 00'34"
|7
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'37"
|8
|Sergio Higuita (Colombia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'38"
|9
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'39"
|10
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'40"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sergio Higuita (Colombia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|3h 59'57"
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Clément Champoussin (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Ion Izaguirre (Spain / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar Team)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage
Sergio Higuita won the fifth day of the Vuelta al País Vasco and apart from giving the victory to Bora - Hansgrohe, he entered the top 10 of the general classification. Jonas Vingegaard remains the leader.
