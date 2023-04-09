Paris-Roubaix 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch between Compiègne and Roubaix
2023 Paris-Roubaix Live Stream

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of Paris-Roubaix 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Compiègne and Roubaix. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch 2023 Paris-Roubaix stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?

The stage 6 of the Itzulia the Basque Country 2023 will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is 2023 Paris-Roubaix?

This is the start time for 2023 Paris-Roubaix on April 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol HD2 and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on Star +

Eddy Merckx and a tribute to him

The 29 cobbled sections of the 120th edition of Paris Roubaix to be held this Sunday, will have in one of them a new name, that of the legendary Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, "The Cannibal", triple winner of the "Hell of the North", thus becoming the seventh rider to receive such an honor. Bernard Hinault , Marc Madiot , Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle , Frédéric Guesdon, John Degenkolb and the late 2018 Michael Goolaerts, already have a "pavé" sector to their name.
The 29 stretches of cobblestones

Section: Place - time - duration - Difficulty

29: Troisvilles a Inchy - Km 96,3 - 2,2 km - ⭐
28: Viesly a Quiévy - 102,8 - 1,8 km - ⭐
27: Quiévy a Saint-Python - 105,4 - 3,7 km - ⭐⭐
26: Saint-Python - 110,1 - 1,5 km - ⭐⭐
25: Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon - 117,2 - 2,3 km - ⭐
24: Verchain- Quérénaing - 127,2 - 1,6 km - ⭐
23: Quérénaing a Maing - 129,9 - 2,5 km - ⭐
22: Maing a Monchaux - 133 - 1,6 km - ⭐
21: Haspres a Thiant - 139,6 - 1,7 km - ⭐
20: Haveluy a Wallers - 153,1 - 2,5 km - ⭐⭐
19: Trouée d'Arenberg - 161,3 - 2,3 km - ⭐⭐⭐
18: Wallers a Hélesmes - 167,4 - 1,6 km - ⭐
17: Hornaing a Wandignies - 174,1 - 3,7 km - ⭐⭐
16: Warlaing a Brillon - 181,6 - 2,4 km - ⭐
15: Tilloy a Sars-et-Rosières - 185,1 - 2,4 km - ⭐⭐
14: Beuvry a Orchies - 191,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐
13: Orchies - 196,5 - 1,7 km - ⭐
12: Auchy a Bersée - 202,6 - 2,7 km - ⭐⭐
11: Mons-en-Pévèle - 208 - 3 km - ⭐⭐⭐
10: Mérignies a Avelin - 214 - 0,7 ⭐⭐
9: Pont-Thibault a Ennevelin - 217,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐
8: Templeuve a Moulin-de-Vertain - 223,3 - 0,5 km - ⭐⭐
7: Cysoing a Bourghelles - 229,8 - 1,3 km - ⭐
6: Bourghelles a Wannehain - 232,3 - 1,1 km - ⭐
5: Camphin-en-Pévèle - 236,7 - 1,8 km - ⭐⭐
4: Carrefour de l'Arbre - 239,5 - 2,1 km - ⭐⭐⭐
3: Gruson - 242,3 - 1,1 km - ⭐⭐
2: Willems a Hem - 248,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐⭐
1: Roubaix - 255,2 - 0,3 km - ⭐

Competition route

The 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix 2023 will be 256.6 kilometers long with a total of 29 cobbled sectors. At 100 kilometers from the start, the riders will encounter the first section in Troisvilles. The second will be the return of Haspres, absent since 2004. And then will come the most recognized sectors of the round, the usual five stars, with Arenberg (km 161.3), Mons-en-Pévèle (km 208) and the Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 239.5).

Last 10 champions

2012: Tom Boonen (Belgium)

2013: Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)

2014: Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)

2015: John Degenkolb (Germany)

2016: Mathew Hayman (Australia)

2017: Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

2018: Peter Sagan (Slovaquia)

2019: Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)

2021: Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)

2022: Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)

Current champion

The current champion of the competition is Dylan Van Baarle. The Dutch rider won the 2022 edition in the service of the INEOS Grenadier team after five hours and 37 minutes.
2023 Paris-Roubaix between Compiègne and Roubaix

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
