Paris-Roubaix 2023 LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch between Compiègne and Roubaix

Tune in here the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Live Stream!
How to watch 2023 Paris-Roubaix stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: GCN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is 2023 Paris-Roubaix?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol HD2 and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on GCN+
Spain: 3:00 PM on Eurosport and DAZN
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on Star +
Eddy Merckx and a tribute to him
The 29 stretches of cobblestones
29: Troisvilles a Inchy - Km 96,3 - 2,2 km - ⭐
28: Viesly a Quiévy - 102,8 - 1,8 km - ⭐
27: Quiévy a Saint-Python - 105,4 - 3,7 km - ⭐⭐
26: Saint-Python - 110,1 - 1,5 km - ⭐⭐
25: Saint-Martin-sur-Ecaillon - 117,2 - 2,3 km - ⭐
24: Verchain- Quérénaing - 127,2 - 1,6 km - ⭐
23: Quérénaing a Maing - 129,9 - 2,5 km - ⭐
22: Maing a Monchaux - 133 - 1,6 km - ⭐
21: Haspres a Thiant - 139,6 - 1,7 km - ⭐
20: Haveluy a Wallers - 153,1 - 2,5 km - ⭐⭐
19: Trouée d'Arenberg - 161,3 - 2,3 km - ⭐⭐⭐
18: Wallers a Hélesmes - 167,4 - 1,6 km - ⭐
17: Hornaing a Wandignies - 174,1 - 3,7 km - ⭐⭐
16: Warlaing a Brillon - 181,6 - 2,4 km - ⭐
15: Tilloy a Sars-et-Rosières - 185,1 - 2,4 km - ⭐⭐
14: Beuvry a Orchies - 191,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐
13: Orchies - 196,5 - 1,7 km - ⭐
12: Auchy a Bersée - 202,6 - 2,7 km - ⭐⭐
11: Mons-en-Pévèle - 208 - 3 km - ⭐⭐⭐
10: Mérignies a Avelin - 214 - 0,7 ⭐⭐
9: Pont-Thibault a Ennevelin - 217,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐
8: Templeuve a Moulin-de-Vertain - 223,3 - 0,5 km - ⭐⭐
7: Cysoing a Bourghelles - 229,8 - 1,3 km - ⭐
6: Bourghelles a Wannehain - 232,3 - 1,1 km - ⭐
5: Camphin-en-Pévèle - 236,7 - 1,8 km - ⭐⭐
4: Carrefour de l'Arbre - 239,5 - 2,1 km - ⭐⭐⭐
3: Gruson - 242,3 - 1,1 km - ⭐⭐
2: Willems a Hem - 248,4 - 1,4 km - ⭐⭐
1: Roubaix - 255,2 - 0,3 km - ⭐
Competition route
The 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix 2023 will be 256.6 kilometers long with a total of 29 cobbled sectors. At 100 kilometers from the start, the riders will encounter the first section in Troisvilles. The second will be the return of Haspres, absent since 2004. And then will come the most recognized sectors of the round, the usual five stars, with Arenberg (km 161.3), Mons-en-Pévèle (km 208) and the Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 239.5).
Last 10 champions
2013: Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
2014: Niki Terpstra (Netherlands)
2015: John Degenkolb (Germany)
2016: Mathew Hayman (Australia)
2017: Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
2018: Peter Sagan (Slovaquia)
2019: Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
2021: Sonny Colbrelli (Italy)
2022: Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)